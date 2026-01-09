Bessent Slams ‘Failed’ Policies in Minnesota

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticized Democrats’ disastrous economic policies while also taking action to stop Somali fraud within the state.

Wherever Democrats are in charge, their big government meddling, socialist policies, excessive regulation, political corruption, high taxes, and ever-expanding welfare ensure economic catastrophe. President Donald Trump and his administration are offering Minnesota, specifically, and America, more generally, a much better alternative.

Bessent posted Thursday on X, “Failed experiments with big government, overregulation, and the second-highest corporate tax rate in the country have hurt Minnesota job creators, leading to outbound net migration in the state. But it doesn’t have to be this way.”

He insisted, “President Trump’s hope, and ultimately his invitation, is to restore Minnesota’s economic vitality. Today, I spoke to the Economic Club of Minnesota to outline how the state’s business leaders can achieve this goal.” Time to turn away from Tampon Tim Walz and his ilk to revitalize the blue state — and hopefully make more Republican voters.

When I was in California this week, I noticed that in some areas around Los Angeles and San Diego gas prices were lower than the last time I was there, and significantly lower than Biden-era prices. Even in extremely woke California, run by Democrats, Trump administration policies have made an impact. He could potentially do the same and more for Minnesota, especially if businessmen cooperate.

This comes as Bessent also told Fox Business that the Treasury Department is launching an investigation into four money service businesses that helped transfer money from the United States over to Somalia and the Middle East. This could be a major step toward addressing the fraud from bad actors helping out their pals overseas using taxpayer money, which has occurred in multiple states but has drawn particular scrutiny in Minnesota.

Bessent said the department is also lowering the threshold of transfers that will be scrutinized to $3000 and is requiring anyone using the money service businesses to say whether they are on public assistance or not, blocking them from the transfers if they are. This will prevent more money laundering to foreign entities.

That’s not all the good news Bessent has for We the People in this new year. Soon before posting about Minnesota, Bessent shared cheerful news for all Americans. “Thanks to President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, millions of Americans may see the largest tax refunds of their lives in 2026. And as withholdings are adjusted, millions will take home bigger paychecks every month this year,” he promised.

The treasury secretary added, “The President wants to get this money into the hands of the American people as soon as possible. That’s why, today, I am breaking news: I am proud to announce one of the earliest starts to the tax season in the last decade. This year, the tax season will officially begin on January 26.”

As we begin this new year, the economic outlook for Americans is brighter than ever — thanks to a rejection of socialism at the federal level.

