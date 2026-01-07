Another Anti-ICE Hoax Drops — Feds Debunk It

You will be shocked to know that a new accusation against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is as fake as a Somali daycare.

ICE did not maliciously shut down an American citizen’s restaurant because of his idiotic and insulting “No ICE Welcome” sign. ICE required backup for an operation near the restaurant because there is so much violent hostility to officers in blue cities like Memphis, where the misrepresented incident occurred. In fact, an ICE officer had to shoot a domestic terrorist in Minneapolis today in self-defense after she committed vehicular assault.

This is why fake stories are such a major threat. A user on X hysterically posted that “50 armed agents block shop entrance with official vehicles.” He quoted the owner, "This is intimidation—I'm scared for my life with all your guns out here," he says. "Why y'all doing this to me? I'm just a citizen and a small business owner." The dishonest X user then angrily made this accusation: “Officers from the following law enforcement agencies all worked together to blockade the local restaurant—ICE, FBI, ATF, National Guard, and Memphis Police Department.”

The business owner’s sign, incidentally, was wrong, denying the federal power of warrantless entry and arrest. 8 U.S.C. § 1357 lays out “powers without warrant,” which include “to arrest any alien in the United States, if he has reason to believe that the alien so arrested is in the United States in violation of any such law or regulation and is likely to escape before a warrant can be obtained for his arrest.”

Don’t be flabbergasted — the leftists were lying. ICE corrected the record on X. “Everything in this post is a lie (not shocking). ICE did NOT ‘shut down a restaurant,’” ICE said. “National Guard in Memphis used this location as a staging area. When crowds started to gather, MPD was called as a protective measure — ICE was embedded with MPD.”

ICE concluded, “No enforcement actions were taken and no one attempted to enter the shop. Stop lying for clicks.” Unfortunately, that’s all leftists do — lie for clicks. They wouldn’t have any accusations they could level at ICE without invention.

As mentioned above, this comes at the same time as a deadly incident occurred in Minneapolis thanks to a mob’s attempt to injure or kill ICE officers. DHS Deputy Secretary Tricia McLaughlin posted, “Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.”

Democrats, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, absolutely fueled the problem by lying about federal immigration officers and the alleged rights that law-breaking foreigners have in America.

Donald Trump made one of his most brilliant moves ever when he labeled Democratic media fake news. But unfortunately, there are countless activists who are also in the business of multiplying fake news on social media, endangering our federal officers.

