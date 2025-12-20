HHS Moves to Block Hospitals From Sex-Rejecting ‘Trans’ Procedures

After roundly condemning and scientifically debunking “transgender treatments” for children, the Trump-Kennedy Department of Health and Human Services is taking the next step, aiming to prevent hospitals from performing the disastrous and injurious sex-rejecting procedures.

Altering one’s biological sex is quite literally impossible, and supposed treatments and surgeries to boost the illusion of transgenderism mutilate bodies, break hearts, and ruin lives. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his team at HHS have become the champions for America’s kids against woke butchers.

Below is the brief announcement from HHS about its newest initiative to protect kids:

HHS Acts to Bar Hospitals from Performing Sex-Rejecting Procedures on Children … On December 18, 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a series of proposed regulatory actions to carry out President Trump’s Executive Order directing HHS to end the practice of sex-rejecting procedures on children that expose young people to irreversible harm. These procedures include pharmaceutical or surgical interventions of specified types that attempt to align a child’s physical appearance or body with an asserted identity different from their sex.

Kennedy previously accused medical professionals who try to gender transition children of violating their Hippocratic Oath. “On my watch, HHS will stand for radical transparency and informed consent. We follow the evidence,” Kennedy promised. “We employ gold standard science. We honor the moral obligation to do no harm. There is divine worth in every person. It shines most brightly in our children that [it] was commanded us to protect them.”

In the press release, HHS also linked to articles and statements reacting to the move, such as that of Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (R-Md.), who said, “So-called ‘gender-affirming care’ has inflicted lasting harm on vulnerable children physically and psychologically. Good for @SecKennedy for taking action to do away with the reckless, radical, and ideologically driven ‘junk’ science.”

Rep. Bob Onder (R-Miss.), another physician, told Fox News, “The dark days of subjecting children like Chloe Cole to irreversible harm that they cannot consent to are over… Secretary Kennedy’s announcement today will protect children, their families, and the majority of doctors who want to uphold their promise to ‘do no harm’. I thank President Trump and Secretary Kennedy for their leadership on this crucial issue.”

Chloe Cole is a detransitioner who works hard to raise awareness about the suffering she has had from a double mastectomy after being talked into transgender surgeries while still a teenager.

Removing my breasts to pretend being a boy did not, in fact improve my mental health.



The Food and Drug Administration is also putting companies that manufacture or sell breast binders to minors on notice, per Fox News. HHS is reversing Biden-era policies classifying gender dysphoria as a disability.

There is no worthier cause then protecting children from the scalpels of money-hungry, Marxist medical ideologues.

