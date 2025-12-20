HHS Moves to Block Hospitals From Sex-Rejecting ‘Trans’ Procedures

Catherine Salgado | 12:08 PM on December 20, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File

After roundly condemning and scientifically debunking “transgender treatments” for children, the Trump-Kennedy Department of Health and Human Services is taking the next step, aiming to prevent hospitals from performing the disastrous and injurious sex-rejecting procedures.

Advertisement

Altering one’s biological sex is quite literally impossible, and supposed treatments and surgeries to boost the illusion of transgenderism mutilate bodies, break hearts, and ruin lives. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his team at HHS have become the champions for America’s kids against woke butchers.

Below is the brief announcement from HHS about its newest initiative to protect kids:

HHS Acts to Bar Hospitals from Performing Sex-Rejecting Procedures on Children … On December 18, 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a series of proposed regulatory actions to carry out President Trump’s Executive Order directing HHS to end the practice of sex-rejecting procedures on children that expose young people to irreversible harm. These procedures include pharmaceutical or surgical interventions of specified types that attempt to align a child’s physical appearance or body with an asserted identity different from their sex.

Kennedy previously accused medical professionals who try to gender transition children of violating their Hippocratic Oath. “On my watch, HHS will stand for radical transparency and informed consent. We follow the evidence,” Kennedy promised. “We employ gold standard science. We honor the moral obligation to do no harm. There is divine worth in every person. It shines most brightly in our children that [it] was commanded us to protect them.”

Advertisement

In the press release, HHS also linked to articles and statements reacting to the move, such as that of Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (R-Md.), who said, “So-called ‘gender-affirming care’ has inflicted lasting harm on vulnerable children physically and psychologically. Good for @SecKennedy for taking action to do away with the reckless, radical, and ideologically driven ‘junk’ science.”

Read Also: Kansas Catholic Schools Receive Bomb Threats

Rep. Bob Onder (R-Miss.), another physician, told Fox News, “The dark days of subjecting children like Chloe Cole to irreversible harm that they cannot consent to are over… Secretary Kennedy’s announcement today will protect children, their families, and the majority of doctors who want to uphold their promise to ‘do no harm’.  I thank President Trump and Secretary Kennedy for their leadership on this crucial issue.”

Chloe Cole is a detransitioner who works hard to raise awareness about the suffering she has had from a double mastectomy after being talked into transgender surgeries while still a teenager.

Advertisement

The Food and Drug Administration is also putting companies that manufacture or sell breast binders to minors on notice, per Fox News. HHS is reversing Biden-era policies classifying gender dysphoria as a disability.

There is no worthier cause then protecting children from the scalpels of money-hungry, Marxist medical ideologues.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of medical reform and other key news this holiday season with our special Christmas sale. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

HEALTHCARE MENTAL HEALTH PARENTAL RIGHTS ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. TRANSGENDER

Recommended

Tinfoil Haturday: Was Rob Reiner a Deep State Spook? Roll the Tape... Kevin Downey Jr.
Bill Clinton Panics After Latest Epstein Release Shows Him With Victims Matt Margolis
Let Them Eat Twinkies: A Short History of Getting American Hunger Wrong Jamie K. Wilson
The Fundamental Truth That Physics Can No Longer Ignore Rick Moran
How Trump Used Tucker Carlson’s Stupidity, Gullibility, and Paranoia to Score a Free Primetime Speech Scott Pinsker
Epstein Files Have Been Released, And Democrats Won’t Like These Photos Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Mossad Warned Australia of Iranian Terror Activity Months Before Bondi Beach Attack
Disgraced D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith Tells Her Critics ‘Eff You!’
Australian Celebrities Get Together to Remind Everyone That Diversity Is Our Strength
Advertisement