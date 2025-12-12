Vance, Trump, Don Jr. Warn Indiana GOP Before and After Devastating Redistricting Vote

The president and vice president of the United States and the president’s son warned Indiana Republicans not to be underhanded and bashed them for helping Democrats in the redistricting fight, which, unfortunately, the state politicians just decided to do.

Vice President JD Vance accused Indiana Senate leader Rod Bray of being two-faced, while Donald Trump Jr. openly described Indiana Republicans as doing the “dirty work of Democrats.” That was even before the Indiana Senate today voted against a redistricting map that would have been more favorable to Republicans. For some reason, Democrats always vote with their party to gerrymander, but when Republicans legally try to redistrict, their own party works against them. After the vote, Donald Trump predicted that Bray would lose his reelection bid.

Trump made his comments in the Oval Office to reporters. “He’ll probably lose his next primary whenever that is,” the president predicted. “I hope he does because he’s done a tremendous disservice.” Republicans have a significant majority in the Indiana state Senate, 40 to 10, making the redistricting vote even more shameful.

The earlier X comment thread started when Sen. Jim Banks’ (R-Ind.) Chief of Staff David Keller shared a screenshot of an old post from disgraced anti-Trump former Rep. Liz Cheney, which Limestone Strategies Principal Cam Savage, who wants to build a “more diverse” GOP, liked.

Keller dryly commented, “Talking to Indiana legislators today who are saying Cam Savage is telling them he is organizing a Super PAC to support those who vote against redistricting and oppose Donald Trump. I’m sure that will work out just as well as it did for Liz Cheney.” Cheney, who had been a token Republican and accused of evidence tampering on the infamous Jan. 6 committee, lost her reelection bid in Wyoming in 2022. It appears that money might have influenced the awful vote today.

In response to Keller, Donald Trump Jr. angrily lashed out at Indiana politicians. “If Indiana Republicans side with these Never Trumpers to do the dirty work of Democrats, I'll be spending a lot of time in Indiana next year campaigning against every single one of them,” he vowed. “PS: These RINO consultants sabotaging MAGA need to be rooted out of the GOP!!!”

JD Vance then weighed in, replying to Trump by accusing a key Indiana politician of deceiving the Trump administration. “Rod Bray, the Senate leader in Indiana, has consistently told us he wouldn't fight redistricting while simultaneously whipping his members against it. That level of dishonesty cannot be rewarded, and the Indiana GOP needs to choose a side,” he warned. The problem is, Bray and company chose the wrong side.

California is likely to squeeze Republicans out of House seats with its devious gerrymandering push, as are Illinois and New York. In response, Texas engaged in redistricting to correct previous rigging and give Republicans a more favorable map. Texas just successfully made its case to the Supreme Court. The hope was that Indiana would follow suit, but instead it just handed the Trump administration and its own citizens a defeat.

