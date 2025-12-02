Canada Euthanized a Record 16.4K People Last Year

Canada is now killing many thousands of its citizens every year under the false cloak of mercy, as its socialist healthcare system turns into a full-blown Nazi-like eugenics program.

The “Sixth Annual Report on Medical Assistance in Dying in Canada,” released at the end of last month, proudly declared that this was “the second full year of data collection under the amended Regulations for the Monitoring of Medical Assistance in Dying [MAiD].” Whenever Marxists use a much longer jargon term to describe what they are doing instead of the obvious term, you know they have simply re-labeled something evil to make it sound appealing. “Assistance in dying” is code for “killing those whose lives we consider not worth living.” Welcome to socialist utopia.

Below is the key passage from the Canadian government report about how many people were euthanized in the country last year:

This report details 22,535 reports of MAID requests that Health Canada received in 2024. A total of 16,499 people received MAID; the remaining cases were requests that did not result in a MAID provision (4,017 died of another cause, 1,327 individuals were deemed ineligible and 692 individuals withdrew their request).

Right to Life UK and other outlets and organizations pointed out that this was a record number of assisted suicides in Canada.

Despite the record number of requests, the only slightly hopeful piece of news is that the rate of growth for euthanasia requests has gone down somewhat, although obviously the requests are still increasing:

The annual rate of growth in the number of MAID provisions has decreased significantly over the past several years, from 36.8% between 2019 and 2020 to 6.9% between 2023 and 2024.

It is chilling how the Canadian government can discuss individuals’ lives as if they were merely a statistic, an economic commodity.

The Canadian government confidently assures us that the majority of recipients had “reasonably foreseeable” deaths, and most of them were 75 years of age or older. But people are not commodities or animals whom we put down when they are “broken” in some way. That is exactly how the Nazis thought when they killed the old and infirm. The eugenicists saw them as useless, and therefore expendable, the exact opposite of a Judeo-Christian ethic.

Unfortunately, Western nations that legalized the killing of unborn babies years ago have gone to the next logical but awful step of mass euthanasia. Some Canadian officials have even discussed allowing young people to euthanize themselves. Back in 2023, there were accusations that a shortage of organs in the Canadian healthcare system might be driving some approvals for assisted suicide.

Disabled homeless man Amir Farsoud made headlines a couple of years ago when he decided to choose assisted suicide over a homeless winter and found out his disability qualified him. “I don’t want to die, but I don’t want to be homeless more than I want to die,” Farsoud said. “MAID As an Alternative to Poverty” ended up raising so much awareness about his condition that people raised money and helped him get his life on track. Later, Farsoud revealed that he was very clear with his doctor about his reasons for asking for euthanasia, that the doctors knew perfectly well he did not have a severe and incurable condition, but put him on the death list anyway.

You see, in a socialist healthcare system, it is much cheaper to kill someone like Farsoud than to treat him.

