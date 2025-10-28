BREAKING: Israel Strikes Gaza, Rubio Cites Self-Defense

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered “forceful strikes” on the terrorist-infested Gaza Strip in response to ceasefire violations.

The short X post announcement from Netanyahu’s official account stated only, “Following security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu has directed the military to immediately carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza Strip.” The prime minister’s account previously posted:

This constitutes a clear violation of the agreement by the Hamas terrorist organization.



Prime Minister Netanyahu will hold a security discussion with the heads of the security establishment to discuss Israel's steps in response to the violations. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 28, 2025

Hamas has slow-rolled or outright broken provisions of the Donald Trump- and Qatar-brokered ceasefire and peace deal multiple times, including by repeatedly firing on Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and dragging out the release of murdered hostages’ remains.

Hamas lies. They know where the remaining hostages are. Staged excavations are not only abusive - these violations endanger the ceasefire.



Drone footage shows Hamas moving & reburying body remains - then staging a false discovery for the Red Cross to witness. pic.twitter.com/PBtA7xSOo4 — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 28, 2025

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed that Israel of course has the right to defend itself from Hamas and other jihadis actively attacking and endangering the Jewish nation. “Israel didn’t surrender its right to self-defense,” he stated.

BREAKING: Secretary Rubio on Israel’s strike targeting a Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant:



“Israel didn’t surrender its right to self-defense. If there’s an imminent threat to Israel, they have every right to act — and all the mediators agree.”

pic.twitter.com/QG9zqZUH4F — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 27, 2025

Rubio continued, “Obviously the ceasefire is based on obligations on both sides. And by the way, we’d also like to see Hamas speed up the return of the hostages’ bodies, we still have 13 hostages, two Americans included. But we don’t view that as a violation of the ceasefire, they have a right [if] there’s an imminent threat to Israel, and all the mediators agree with that.”

This is a developing story.

