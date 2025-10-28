BREAKING: Israel Strikes Gaza, Rubio Cites Self-Defense

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered “forceful strikes” on the terrorist-infested Gaza Strip in response to ceasefire violations.

The short X post announcement from Netanyahu’s official account stated only, “Following security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu has directed the military to immediately carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza Strip.” The prime minister’s account previously posted:

Hamas has slow-rolled or outright broken provisions of the Donald Trump- and Qatar-brokered ceasefire and peace deal multiple times, including by repeatedly firing on Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and dragging out the release of murdered hostages’ remains.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed that Israel of course has the right to defend itself from Hamas and other jihadis actively attacking and endangering the Jewish nation. “Israel didn’t surrender its right to self-defense,” he stated.

Rubio continued, “Obviously the ceasefire is based on obligations on both sides. And by the way, we’d also like to see Hamas speed up the return of the hostages’ bodies, we still have 13 hostages, two Americans included. But we don’t view that as a violation of the ceasefire, they have a right [if] there’s an imminent threat to Israel, and all the mediators agree with that.”

This is a developing story.

