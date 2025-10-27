College Fires Staffer Who Said ICE Agents Should Be ‘Wiped Out’

A college staff member who went viral for calling on leftists to shoot Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and for them to be "wiped out" was reportedly canned.

Calling for murder/assassination is not First Amendment-protected speech, and in fact, it is outright illegal when aimed at intimidating or impeding a federal officer. Wilbur Wright College decided that it no longer wanted to be associated with Moises Bernal after his “No Kings” protest rant turned bloodthirsty, per Fox News. And it’s probably time for federal charges against Bernal — with attacks on ICE up 1000%, authorities cannot afford to ignore explicit calls for violence.

BREAKING: Wilbur Wright College Staffer Moises Bernal, who called to shoot and kiII ICE agents, has been FIRED



Another one bites the dust! pic.twitter.com/DHMj6i3kRk https://t.co/8oBc9NxOwS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 27, 2025

Bernal’s firing is richly deserved. The “No Kings” protestors made national headlines with his shocking screed on Oct. 19. “You gotta grab a gun, we gotta turn around the guns on this fascist system,” Bernal yelled.

He ranted on, “These ICE agents gotta get shot and wiped out. The state… machinery that’s on full display right there has to get wiped out.”

Fox News obtained a statement last week from a City Colleges of Chicago spokesperson, who announced that “the individual is no longer employed by Wilbur Wright College or any affiliated colleges. Our college system does not tolerate violence or incitement under any circumstances.”

Recent assaults on ICE include Joshua Jahn’s shooting up a Dallas ICE facility in September after carving “ANTI ICE” on a bullet casing. This month, Chicago leftist activists have assaulted federal officers by ramming them with vehicles or physically attacking them numerous times.

🚨BREAKING: Another attack on ICE in Chicago as another vehicle rammed Federal Agents—

Both assailants are illegal aliens. A violent mob then began attacking the officers and tear gas had to be deployed. Neither @GovPritzker nor @ChicagosMayor will condemn this new attack. pic.twitter.com/LPnb4WIn9j — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) October 14, 2025

Illegals also committed recent vehicular attacks on ICE and other federal officers in San Diego and Los Angeles, injuring at least four feds.

That’s why it’s so important to enforce the law against inciting anti-federal enforcement violence.18 U.S. Code § 115 states that anyone who “threatens to assault, kidnap, or murder, a United States official, a United States judge, a Federal law enforcement officer, or an official whose killing would be a crime” can be charged. That is if the threats were made “with intent to impede, intimidate, or interfere with such official, judge, or law enforcement officer while engaged in the performance of official duties, or with intent to retaliate against such official, judge, or law enforcement officer on account of the performance of official duties.”

Such an individual can be fined or imprisoned for up to a year if convicted. I’m no lawyer, but Bernal’s comments are a pretty clear violation of this law, and need to be investigated accordingly.

