Pirro Charges Two of ‘Big Balls’ Attackers, Including a Serial Criminal

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro has charged two of the young thugs whose attack on Edward “Big Balls” Coristine made headlines two months ago.

Soon after two of the teens who mobbed Coristine in a robbery attempt received only probation from a woke judge, Pirro charged two other criminal teens with multiple crimes. One of these is Lawrence Cotton-Powell, a serial criminal repeatedly arrested and convicted on robbery charges this year but always released again by woke D.C. judges, despite requests to the contrary from Pirro’s office. Cotton-Powell not only viciously attacked Coristine, but participated in another robbery that same night when he nearly killed Ethan Levine. Both could have been avoided had the judges not favored Powell.

Pirro emphasized “the need for accountability among young offenders in the district,” arguing that “this case underscores the escalating challenges that we face in confronting crime in Washington, D.C.” On August 3, at approximately 2:53 a.m. at the U Street corridor and 14th Street, “which is a very popular hangout nightlife area,” per Pirro, Ethan Levine, a 22-year-old, and several of his friends “were standing outside a Sunoco gas station. They were approached by a large group of teens, individuals who confronted them and began to assault them. Today, we are announcing that Lawrence Cotton-Powell, who is 19 years of age, along with Anthony Taylor, who is 18 years of age, are now charged with assaulting Levine.”

BREAKING: U.S. Attorney for Washington D.C. Jeanine Pirro announces new charges in the assault and attempted carjacking of DOGE Staffer Edward Coristine aka ‘Big Balls’.



Lawrence Powell, 19, and Anthony Taylor, 18 are facing charges including first-degree robbery — which carries… pic.twitter.com/arbJD8ClRG — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 20, 2025

The two criminals stomped on Levine's head. When Levine was able to get up temporarily, the mob of criminals “chased him and got him down again. They continued to attack Levine while he was on the ground, and then proceeded to rob him of his sneakers and his watch.”

The teen criminals, elated at their bloody attack, “walked in the direction of where another crime occurred within minutes.” Edward Coristine, a 19-year-old DOGE employee, “was walking a young woman to her car” when he was approached by the mob of criminals, Pirro said.

BREAKING - DC Judge Kendra Briggs has allowed the two “teens” who jumped Edward ‘Big Balls’ Coristine to avoid jail and sentenced them to simple probation, stating her job is to “rehabilitate,” not punish. pic.twitter.com/7LRv7fVbQP — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 15, 2025

Coristine pushed the young woman into the car and protected her from the group so she was able to lock herself in. “He was then attacked by multiple suspects, who then punched him repeatedly, causing significant injuries to him,” Pirro stated. “They got him on the ground, and as they were doing so, they demanded the car from the woman who was inside the car and had already locked the car. They were banging on the car. They were pulling the car door trying to get the car open, and were telling the woman in the car to hand over the keys.”

The teens didn’t succeed in the carjacking, and, in a circumstance Pirro called “fortuitous,” someone “from the Metropolitan Police Department was on patrol. He happened to pull onto the block, and he witnessed the suspects actually assaulting Coristine, who was on the ground lying next to the car. The juveniles fled, but within a short period of time, two 15-year-olds were arrested and they were taken into the family court by the Attorney General's office.”

Pirro then detailed the history of Lawrence Cotton-Powell. At the age of 19, he has now been slapped with charges of first degree robbery (which carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison) and assault with intent to commit robbery (another 15 years) for the attack on Levine. For the attack on Coristine, Cotton-Powell faces charges of robbery (15 years), assault with intent to commit robbery (15 years), and attempted carjacking (five years).

As for his background, “on April 3 of this year, Lawrence Cotton-Powell was sentenced for a felony attempted robbery, my office asked for jail time,” Pirro explained. “Judge McLean, a judge sitting in the criminal [part] in superior court with no criminal background, made a decision to give Cotton-Powell probation in spite of his conviction on a felony attempted robbery.”

A month later, Cotton-Powell reoffended while on probation when he was charged with simple assault and possession of a prohibited weapon. Pirro’s office asked that probation be revoked, but McLean released Cotton-Powell “and told him, basically, ‘be a good boy’,” Pirro sarcastically commented.

On July 24, he is sentenced to one of the two misdemeanors that he's charged with. Again, my office asked for jail time after he victimized yet another person, and on July 25 another judge suspends his sentence and decides that he should be on probation, so after a felony of attempted robbery, conviction after a violation of probation, after a second crime, after a second conviction, after no compliance … the judges say, ‘do better’, and they let him go. And guess what? Within 10 days, he's at it again with Ethan Levine and Edward Coristine.

Pirro added that co-defendant Anthony Taylor, who is from Maryland, does not appear to have a previous criminal history, but faces the same charges in regard to Levine and Coristine that Cotton-Powell does. Pirro concluded by thanking the Metropolitan Police Department.

Let’s hope Powell and Taylor receive full justice. Teenagers cannot be allowed to attack and almost kill numerous citizens without facing any grave consequences.

