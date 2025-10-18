Fairfax GOP Accuses Elections Office of Flawed Ballots

The Republican committee in deep blue Fairfax County, Va., is accusing the Office of Elections there of distributing thousands of flawed ballots to voters that could rig the election against a Republican candidate.

Fairfax GOP Chair Katie Gorka sent election officials a formal letter alleging “a MASSIVE election security scandal” in the county. According to Gorka, the way ballots were printed, it is possible for anyone to see if a voter did vote for the Republican attorney general candidate, potentially allowing corrupt officials or postal workers to cull out Republican ballots.

In a Friday X post, Fairfax GOP announced, “Here's what's happening: Fairfax County's Office of Elections created mail-in ballot envelopes with a FATAL FLAW — they likely expose how you voted!”

The post explained further: “When voters insert their ballot into the return envelope, their mark for Republican Attorney General candidate Jason Miyares is VISIBLE through the envelope. This means postal workers, election officials, and anyone handling your ballot can SEE if you voted Republican — and potentially remove your ballot before it's counted!”

In the last five years, election integrity has again become a major national issue, with Republicans in particular prioritizing election security and highlighting accusations of fraud. There has been election fraud in America almost as long as there have been elections, of course, but the question always is whether or not evidence indicates the fraud was deliberate. If what Fairfax GOP reported is true, and the Office of Elections knew about it, that could be a major issue, thanks to early voting that has allowed thousands of people to vote already.

As Fairfax GOP emphasized, “Over 84,000 compromised ballots are already out there. More than 32,000 have already been returned through the mail and dropboxes. That's 32,000 ballots where strangers could potentially see Republican votes!”

It is reasonable to be concerned about apparent fraud, especially when an election might depend on just a few thousand votes. The Fairfax GOP declared, “As Chair of the Fairfax GOP, Katie Gorka formally demanded the election office take immediate action to protect voter secrecy and notify all affected voters. This violates the sacred principle of SECRET BALLOTS — a cornerstone of American democracy designed to protect voters from intimidation and coercion.”

Fairfax GOP ended by accusing Democrats of ignoring election integrity. “The same Democrat politicians who lecture us about ‘protecting democracy’ have enabled a system that exposes Republican votes to anyone who handles the mail,” the committee wrote. “SHARE this NOW! Every Virginia voter needs to know what's happening to our elections. Vote IN PERSON if possible to protect your ballot, and let's vote these Democrats OUT in 2025!”

Early voting is constitutionally problematic and always dangerous because it provides more time and opportunities for ill-intentioned and corrupt individuals to tamper with election results. It really is past time to restrict early voting to rare exceptions like deployed military. We need Election Day, not an election season.

