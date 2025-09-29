Retired Border Agent Among Casino Shooting Casualties

A retired U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent is among the two casualties from a Sunday shooting in a casino on an Indian reservation in Texas.

Marcus Antley was at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino when a San Antonio man, Keryan Jones, opened fire, according to Fox News. The former CBP agent was one of two victims to die, while multiple other victims were injured.

Authorities charged Jones with two counts of capital murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jones was allegedly at one time in the National Guard and had once been stationed in Arizona. The police captured him after he attempted to flee the scene, per Fox.

RIP 🕊️ | Eagle Pass Mayor Aaron Valdez released a statement Sunday, identifying one of the Eagle Pass Casino shooting victims as Marcus “Mark” Antley, a retired U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent. https://t.co/gada9tNJTS pic.twitter.com/0HDTyyGKIr — FOX SA (@KABBFOX29) September 29, 2025

Jones began shooting at the casino during a raffle event that had brought a large crowd together there. A witness told the press, “It was right at about midnight. We heard 12 gunshots — boom, boom, boom, boom. We got up, my father and my brother-in-law looked out the window, and we started seeing a Kickapoo cop or something chasing a vehicle. And after all that, we started seeing chaos.”

Besides Antley, there were six other victims of the shooting, according to Fox:

A woman also died while being rushed to the hospital. Five others were airlifted in critical condition to San Antonio hospitals after being struck by gunfire. University Hospital confirms one 59-year-old woman is in serious condition after the incident, and another 22-year-old woman has been discharged.

The Kickapoo Traditional Tribe Police Department will be primarily in charge of investigating the deadly incident, and so far, it does not appear that authorities have identified any motive.

The Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas issued a statement with condolences after the shooting: “To our brothers and sisters of the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas, we stand with you in mourning, in prayer, and in strength. No community should have to endure such a tragedy.”

The tribe added, “We extend our deepest gratitude to the FBI, Texas Department of Public Safety, and all local, state, federal, and tribal law enforcement agencies for their swift action in apprehending a suspect and initiating a thorough investigation.”

The shooting at the casino occurred the same weekend as at least two other mass shootings: a North Carolina dockside restaurant shooting on Saturday evening and a mass casualty event at a Mormon church in Michigan on Sunday, during which the church also burned down.

Mass shooting events appear to be on the rise, partly or largely fueled by radical Democrat rhetoric and pro-crime policies. The assassination of TPUSA Founder Charlie Kirk unleashed a torrent of pro-violence propaganda and protests from the left, as Democrat domestic terrorism is again a national crisis.

