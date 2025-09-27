Trump Deploys Troops to Portland and More ICE Facilities, Authorizes Full Force

President Donald Trump has instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to take action against terror organization Antifa and to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities.

Trump made his announcement on Truth Social Saturday, framing Portland, Oregon, in particular as a war zone. Violent Antifa thugs have had the ICE facility in Portland under siege for months now, and after the deadly shooting at a Dallas ICE facility this week, Trump is fed up with leftist domestic terrorists. He even authorized full force, which could include shooting to kill.

The president announced, “At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

DHS officials were spotted in Portland, Ore. after the President said reinforcements were coming to protect federal property in the state. Antifa, communists, liberals and open border extremists have been carrying out anti-government attacks for months. pic.twitter.com/GCzY1kjIqs — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 27, 2025

Hegseth reshared Trump’s post on X, confirming that he is already taking action to carry out the president’s orders.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem expressed anger after Joshua Jahn shot at ICE agents and illegal alien detainees in Dallas, killing one detainee and injuring others. The shooting highlighted the horrifying fact that attacks on ICE officers are up 1000%, courtesy of the Democrat Party and leftist terrorist groups.

After the Dallas shooting, Noem posted on X, “For months, we’ve been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed.”

While Jahn, who used resources that Democrat politicians promoted to track ICE, and who repeatedly viewed the Charlie Kirk assassination, did not end up killing any ICE officers, this appears to have been purely because he was shooting randomly. He happened to hit detainees instead of law enforcement, but his goal was to target law enforcement.

Noem emphasized, “These horrendous killings must serve as a wake-up call to the far-left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences. Comparing ICE Day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, we just want to go home to our families at night.”

She added, “The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop. We are praying for the victims and their families.” As Trump stated, she requested the military backup for ICE.

Journalist Andy Ngo shared a poster calling for an anti-ICE rally in Portland tomorrow in protest of the federal deployment. Some activists are already explicitly threatening death and violence:

Communists, Antifa and far-left extremists in Portland are calling their militants to violently mobilize for insurrection in response to the President saying he will send troops to protect federal property. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) Sep 26, 2025

Pray for the troops heading to Portland and for ICE officers across the country.

