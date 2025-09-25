Would-Be Terrorist Arrested for Threatening Charlie Kirk Memorial

Catherine Salgado | 1:46 PM on September 25, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

In the United States of America, which the Founders set up explicitly to protect freedom, it is now dangerous and potentially deadly to profess patriotic and Judeo-Christian beliefs publicly. Radical leftists not only celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk and called for the killing of other prominent conservatives, but they also want to harm even those who publicly mourn Kirk.

Advertisement

Breitbart reporter Randy Clark was at the University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) Kirk prayer vigil, which Xaelyn Dunbar threatened. Police arrested the 19-year-old Dunbar and charged him with making a terroristic threat.

Dunbar reportedly posted on Facebook, “This is a disgrace and I can tell you right now ima make sure this won’t be a good nor comforting vigil yall watch and see.” He also issued what police believed to be a veiled threat of violence: “You’ll see tmr I jus wouldn’t advise tryna stop a ford 250 Diesel truck. Show yall how much Charlie really means.” Dunbar told police he was just “clowning around,” but with all the recent violence, police were not amused. Breitbart added:

Dunbar was booked into the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department Adult Detention Center with a bond set at $40,000. The punishment range for this offense ranges from six months in county jail to 10 years in prison depending on the level of the charge.

The day before Charlie Kirk’s memorial in Glendale, Ariz., authorities arrested an armed man posing as law enforcement at State Farm Stadium, the memorial’s venue. On the day of the memorial, a leftist protestor yelled at a pregnant attendee, “I hope your baby dies.” In Colorado, vandals burned down a memorial display for Kirk. At NYU, Satanists disrupted students’ Kirk prayer vigil, singing death threats. A protestor physically attacked reporter Cam Higby at a vigil, and vandals at UNC Wilmington destroyed a Charlie Kirk rock memorial. Bluesky and X had thousands of celebrations or calls for assassination after Kirk’s death. Even in my own neighborhood, my sister’s homemade memorial for Kirk was stolen. The hate and threats are very real.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: AP Downplayed Violence Against ICE Just Before Shooting at ICE Facility

Thank God Donald Trump has labeled Antifa as a terrorist group and is planning to investigate and label more radical leftist organizations. We are truly seeing a plague of leftist domestic terrorism all across America, from the LGBTQ leftist Tyler Robinson who shot Kirk, to transgender Robert “Robin” Westman who killed Minneapolis Catholic schoolchildren, to the Dallas shooter who carved “ANTI ICE” on a bullet casing, to the ABC station anti-Trump shooter, to the New Hampshire country club shooter who reportedly yelled “Free Palestine.”

Charlie Kirk was courageous till the end, and we must justify his legacy by speaking truths in public, no matter how leftists threaten us.

Advertisement

Here at PJ Media, we expose Democrat domestic terrorism. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CHRISTIANITY CONSERVATISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM FREE SPEECH

Recommended

Trump’s Latest Move to Prevent a Shutdown Is Brilliant Matt Margolis
Elon Musk's DOGE Uncovered the Biggest Health Care Heist in American History Victoria Taft
The FAFO Consequences of Trump Derangement Syndrome: Lawfare, Cancel Culture, and Murder Scott Pinsker
Cubs’ Matt Shaw Responds to Critics of His Attendance at Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service Tim O'Brien
BREAKING: New York Times Reports DOJ Is Investigating George Soros Tim O'Brien
Tables Turned on This Year's Shutdown Theater Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Faith All Over the Place, Episode 16: A Moment for Christians to Be Bold
The Left’s New Gospel: Incivility as Virtue
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #129: Yes, the Kimmel Thing Was a Ratings Ploy by Disney
Advertisement