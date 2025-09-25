Congressmen Want Charlie Kirk on Commemorative Currency

Republican congressmen want to honor Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s legacy by minting a commemorative coin with his likeness.

Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-Ariz.), who introduced the legislation for the proposed silver dollar, posted proudly, “This commemorative coin will enable us to pass on this reminder of Charlie Kirk's remarkable life to generations to come.” Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas), the co-sponsor, explained, “Charlie was a national treasure, adding him to the commemorative silver dollar will enshrine his legacy for generations.”

The two congressmen talked to Fox News, explaining their goal of having 400,000 silver dollars minted with Charlie Kirk’s face on them. The coins would be official United States legal tender and, on the opposite side of the coin from Kirk’s image, would read, “well done, good and faithful servant.” The coins would be stamped for the year 2026 and with Kirk‘s full name.

Hamadeh told Fox, “Since 1892, Congress has authorized commemorative coins to celebrate and honor historic American patriots.”

Describing Kirk as an “American treasure,” Hamadeh eulogized the late patriot, “He tirelessly sacrificed his time, energy, and money to save this nation for future generations. Ultimately, at the hands of a radical leftist, he sacrificed his life. His life must be commemorated, and this coin will allow us to pass a reminder of his remarkable life on to generations to come.”

Pfluger called the proposed coin “a fitting honor that cements his extraordinary legacy alongside presidents and founding fathers who shaped our republic.” He added, “Charlie Kirk was a conservative titan whose transformational impact on millions of Americans deserves permanent recognition alongside our nation's greatest leaders and influential figures.”

Millions of people around the globe have paid tribute publicly to Kirk since his assassination on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University. President Donald Trump, his son Don Jr., Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were just a few of the speakers at Kirk’s Arizona memorial, which drew hundreds of thousands of attendees.

It is rare for a non-president to be featured on official U.S. currency, which would make the honor even greater for Kirk.

Benjamin Franklin notably is the face on the $100 bill, Alexander Hamilton is shown on the $10 note and different versions of the $1 coin feature Sacagawea, former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall and Susan B. Anthony, respectively, among others…The proposal comes after the House passed a bipartisan resolution honoring Kirk and denouncing political violence late last week.

Fifty-eight Democrats voted against the legislation to honor Kirk, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-espicable), who heartlessly dishonored the late beloved conservative leader in a shocking speech opposing the resolution.

Kirk deserves the highest honors our country can bestow for his history-changing work and fearless patriotism. Hopefully, Hamadeh and Pfluger’s legislation will pass, and the mint will produce the Charlie Kirk coins.

