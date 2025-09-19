Genius of Dems: Crockett Says Committing Crimes Doesn’t Make You a Criminal

A woman who has the power to pass or block laws affecting your life and mine wants us to know that committing a crime doesn’t make you a criminal.

Jonathan Van Hess gushed on his podcast to Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), “I would imagine that you worked with a lot of people that were like wrong place, wrong time, like didn't have a voice, like were falsely accused. What do you wish that people knew?” Without giving specific examples of individuals supposedly wrongly accused, Crockett simply made an outrageous blanket statement.

Crockett first declared that “understanding what ends up having people become criminally impacted really informs so much of what I do legislatively.” Like, for instance, when she called Kayla Hamilton, whom an illegal alien brutally assaulted and murdered, a “random dead person." Notice that Democrats never have any sympathy for the victims, only for the criminals. And notice the Marxist wordplay of saying “criminally impacted” instead of people who committed crimes.

Jasmine Crockett: "Just because someone has committed a crime, it doesn't make them a criminal. That is completely different. Being a criminal is more so about your mindset."pic.twitter.com/YkZYc7Hmtx — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) September 19, 2025

Crockett tried to frame crime as a non-partisan issue, which, of course, it is not, because Democrats are perpetually releasing criminals over and over onto the streets. “So, when people are like, oh, you know, ‘crime is terrible!’ and yes, it is, right? Like, because when somebody goes out and commits a crime, they don’t typically, you know, say, ‘Well, I’m a D,’ or ‘I’m a I,’” Crockett rambled.

She then made the startling assertion that being a criminal is not about the crimes you commit but about your mindset when you commit them. So steal and rape and murder all you want as long as you feel warm and virtuous inside, I guess. From Crockett:

It’s about, well, ‘How do you fix it? How do you make the community safer?’ And I do think that I’m in a unique situation because I was having the conversations with people that were going out and committing crimes. And so, I understood what was kind of pushing them there. And so, I do want people to know that, just because someone has committed a crime, it doesn’t make them a criminal. That is completely different. Being a criminal is more so about your mindset. Committing a crime can come for a lot of different reasons.

The thing is that justice has to be blind. Yes, to some extent, intention enters into the examination of crime, but the reality is that intention is subjective and is often difficult to discern honestly. That is why people are punished for the crimes they commit, not what they wish they were doing internally. That is the only way a society can function.

I suppose, since Democrats make the preposterous and disgusting argument that you are pregnant with a baby only if you want the baby, they were going to get around to saying that you are only a criminal if you wanted to be a criminal. Unfortunately, reality does not wait upon your own personal warped view of yourself and other people.

Van Ness agreed, however, and tried to claim that loads of people are simply committing crimes because of survival. Apparently, he is not aware of how many billions of dollars American taxpayers spend on welfare for everyone, whether American or foreign. We are not living in 19th-century London or the American frontier. The overwhelming majority of criminals are not committing crimes because their children will starve tomorrow if they don’t. Maybe Van Ness has seen Les Misérables too many times.

