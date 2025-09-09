Israel Takes Out Senior Hamas Leaders in Qatar

The complicit Qatari regime has spent years sheltering Hamas terrorists and propagandizing for jihad in other countries (especially America), but the days of Hamas elites hiding in luxury while commanding their minions far away to kill Israelis are over.

Israel Defense Forces confirmed the strike but not the names of those reportedly killed in an X post this morning. “The IDF and ISA [Israel Security Agency or Shin Bet] conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization,” the post stated. Like Iran’s terror-sponsoring dictatorship, Qatar’s regime is learning that shielding terrorists carries consequences.

Khalil al-Hayya, who was the head of Hamas's negotiating team, was reportedly in the Doha buildings when they were struck. Israel also took out Khaled Mashal, Zaher Jabarin, Mousa Abu Marzouk, and Nizar Awadallah, according to The Daily Mail.

The IDF announced, “For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel.”

As usual, and in notable contrast to Hamas (which consistently uses civilians and civilian infrastructure as shields), the IDF stated, “Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate with determination in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre.”

In November 2023, soon after Hamas committed the heinous atrocities of Oct. 7, the New York Post explained that Qatar’s royal family and government “has long welcomed the leaders of the terror group [Hamas] and installed them in its luxury hotels and villas at the same time as it hosts a vast American military presence.” Fast forward to today, and The UK Daily Mail still has the same story to tell:

While conditions in the rubble-strewn Gaza Strip continue to deteriorate after more than 700 days of war, senior Hamas officials including Mashal and Marzook have been enjoying a life of luxury in Qatar. Mashal is the head of the group's political bureau abroad who, alongside Hamas senior Marzouk, has a networth of more than $3billion…

Mashal (pictured above with Qatar’s former sheik) and Marzouk are believed dead in the new strikes, as noted above.

Qatar’s unending support for Hamas should be a matter of concern to Americans, not only because Israel is our ally, but because Qatar has been the biggest source for foreign donations to American universities ever since reporting on that issue began in 1986. Do you want to know why college students are marching around screaming bloodthirsty hatred of Jews and deranged praise for Islamic jihadis? Qatar’s cash to countless U.S. educational institutions plays a significant role in that radicalization.

And indeed, Qatar has spent lavishly on trying to bribe U.S. congressmen, media, and federal officials, too. The Hamas-sponsoring regime in Qatar is a much greater threat to America’s future than most Americans have any idea it is.

