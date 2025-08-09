ICE Houston Arrests 350+ Gang Members Guilty of 1400+ Illegal Entries

Within a six-month span, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Houston, Texas arrested over 350 gang members who had illegally entered the United States altogether more than a thousand times. And yet Democrats are trying to save criminals such as these people from deportation.

Advertisement

Among these gang members are murderers, child predators, arsonists, and thieves. In fact, according to the ICE Houston press release from Aug. 8, the 350+ arrested gang members have altogether almost 1,700 criminal convictions. It is mind-blowing that there are still any Americans who support the Democrat party when the Democrats welcomed massive hordes of dangerous criminals into America, and are now enthusiastically working to protect them from law enforcement.

I think it is also important to emphasize that these arrests were made by ICE Houston. In other words, this represents a comparatively small section of the country, and only a fraction of the illegals spread across the continental USA. This doesn’t even represent all of Texas, let alone the Southwest, let alone the rest of the United States.

Then there is the fact that one sector of ICE agents were able to arrest so many dangerous criminals in just six months. That means the federal government and its agents always had the ability to identify and arrest criminals entering America illegally, but the Biden administration deliberately chose not to do so. The Democrats wanted these gang members in America.

Related: California State Universities Spent $42M on Illegals?

From the press release:

ICE arrested 356 illegal alien gang members in the Houston area during the first six months of the Trump administration who, as a group, have illegally entered the U.S. 1,434 times and been convicted of 1,685 criminal offenses. Among the criminal aliens arrested were convicted murderers, child predators, thieves and arsonists, and one alien who illegally entered the U.S. 40 times.

Advertisement

ICE Houston clarified that these arrests were carried out as part of the initial crackdown on the “worst of the worst” among illegal alien criminals in America.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston acting Field Office Director Gabriel Martinez said, “In just the past couple of years in Houston, transnational gang members were responsible for brutally raping and murdering an innocent 12-year-old girl on her way to the store. Our officers know their efforts can help prevent atrocities like that from ever occurring again and they won’t rest until they’re all gone.” He was referring to Jocelyn Nungaray’s murder.

The convictions among the arrestees were for crimes that included homicide, promotion of child porn, abduction, sexual assault, sexual assault of a child, sex trafficking, drug trafficking, aggravated assault, domestic violence, burglary, arson, alien smuggling, organized crime, drug possession, fraud, unlawful possession of a firearm, illegal entry, illegal reentry, trespassing, escape, and evading arrest. The illegal aliens represented over 40 different gangs.

Among those arrested were MS-13’s Ronald Alberto Rivas-Aguilar, a Salvadoran convicted of homicide, and Paisas gang member Jose Angel Martinez, a Mexican convicted of multiple crimes, including aggravated assault and sexual indecency with a minor.

Milton Alexander Magana Fuentes, a 31-year-old child predator and Paisas gang member from El Salvador, arrested July 2. He has illegally entered the U.S. four times. While illegally in the U.S., Magana Fuentes has been convicted of sexual indecency with a child, failure to register as a sex offender, illegal reentry and illegal entry… Humberto Romero Avila, a 45-year-old Paisas gang member from Mexico, arrested Jan. 31. He illegally entered the U.S. 10 times. On Feb. 13, ICE deported Romero Avila to Mexico, where he was wanted for homicide. While he was in the U.S., Romero Avila was convicted of four DWIs, as well as larceny, illegal reentry and illegal entry.

Advertisement

These are just a few of the countless burglars, killers, sexual predators, and other criminals caught by ICE Houston. This is why it is so essential that ICE continue its work and not be in constant danger from violent, radical leftist activists.

Please support PJ Media’s efforts to highlight Trump administration wins. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60%.