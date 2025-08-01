Trump Says Russia Hoax Perpetrators Must ‘Pay a Big Price’

Donald Trump is stating the feelings of many Americans furious at the corruption within our federal government when he calls for the perpetrators of the Russia collusion hoax to “pay a big price.”

As ever more evidence comes out that Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, John Brennan, James Comey, and numerous other Deep State stooges deliberately manufactured and spread the Russia hoax to prevent Trump from becoming president and then to undermine his administration, it is obvious that the Trump administration needs to address the corruption and try to prevent it from ever happening again.

Trump posted on Truth Social Friday, “The Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX is now TOTALLY UNDISPUTED! THE FACTS ARE ALL THERE, IN BLACK AND WHITE. It is the biggest scandal in American History. The perpetrators of this CRIME must pay a big price. This can never be allowed to happen in our Country again!”

And by the way, as a note on but one controversy of this scandal, Obama does not have immunity for things he did when he was no longer in presidential office, which would include some activities related to this hoax. And according to investigative journalist John Solomon, if Obama lies to a grand jury about his activities as president, that could also potentially negate his immunity.

Last week, Trump called for Obama in particular to face accountability. “Obama himself manufactured the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, and numerous others participated in this, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!. Irrefutable EVIDENCE. A major threat to our Country!!!” Trump declared.

Many with an inner knowledge of how corrupt the Deep State is are concerned that too many holdovers from the last two Democrat administrations and their weaponization of justice are still in places of power within our intelligence agencies. If Obama and Biden lackeys could still influence investigations and block honest research, how can we prevent a second Russia hoax from being created and used either against Trump or against one of his Republican successors in the future? And does not justice demand certain legal penalties for those who broke their oath to the Constitution?

FBI whistleblower Phil Kennedy, for instance, warned this week, “The FBI Case Agent who raided Mar[-]a-Lago still works for the FBI.” Kennedy, who is part of the whistleblower group that calls itself the Suspendables and has gone through hell for exposing the Biden administration, later repeated his call to hold the FBI agents responsible for the infamous raid on Trump‘s home accountable. He was responding to Gen. Flynn’s son Michael, who was arguing, “There should be absolutely zero Obama/Biden holdovers working in this administration.”

It might be difficult indeed to fire every federal employee guilty of complicity in the Russia hoax, the Mar-a-Lago raid, and other violations of justice, but the people who were in charge of or prominent figures in the hoaxes and Orwellian campaigns can and should be held accountable. Our Republic must be safeguarded and restored.

