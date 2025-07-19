Red Flag: Chinese Buyers Snap Up U.S. Homes

As Americans struggled to find affordable homes amid a terrible housing market this past year, international buyers — especially from China — were buying up American properties. There’s a national security threat in the making.

Some Republicans have called attention to the dangers of Chinese buyers snatching up farmland around American military bases, but it seems that overseas Communists are also interested in becoming Americans’ landlords.

Considering that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) told its people in 2019 it was entering a war phase with the United States, and the CCP also openly plans to dominate the world, shouldn’t we have rules against Chinese buyers? After all, the CCP requires Chinese businesses to share data with the Chinese military and host CCP cells, so divisions between major Chinese real estate companies or tycoons and the CCP itself are essentially superficial.

That is the disturbing context behind the new report from Fox News, making the fact that international buyers are purchasing the homes that Americans ought to be able to buy even more concerning. The Biden administration deliberately made home ownership unaffordable for Americans through disastrous policies, providing an opportunity for foreign buyers — including those with potentially sinister intentions.

The number of existing homes purchased by foreign buyers from April 2024 to March 2025 increased for the first time since 2017, according to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The report highlights that Chinese buyers represented the largest portion of foreign investors in terms of total spending and transaction volume, purchasing $13.7 billion worth of existing homes – an 83% increase from the prior year. That is a significant uptick from the $7.5 billion worth of purchases in the prior year, according to NAR. These buyers also have the highest average purchase price at $1.2 million, with the majority of purchases being concentrated in states with hefty price tags. For instance, about 36% of Chinese buyers purchased a property in California, while 9% purchased property in New York, according to the report.

The Democrat-run states are being bought up by Communist Chinese. That’s a combination of America’s biggest enemies both foreign and domestic.

The 78,100 properties sold to foreign purchasers in the past year was a 44% jump from the year before. Realtor.com senior economist Joel Berner explained, “If you look in that NAR report, over half of these international buyers are making cash purchases, because they can. They're wealthy international folks who are looking at the market in the U.S. right now and seeing there's not a lot of demand for homes in the U.S.”

Or rather, most Americans cannot afford to purchase properties now, with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 6.67%, more than twice as much as the 3% December 2021 rate. Home prices are up a horrifying 60% since 2019, according to Fox and the Joint Center for Housing Studies, the last year before the COVID lockdowns took a sledgehammer to the economy, followed by four years of Bidenomics.

And unfortunately, the Communist Chinese saw a golden opportunity and took it.

