Trump Touts Cheapest Summer Gas Prices Since 2021

President Donald Trump’s White House proudly announced Friday that America has the lowest summer gas prices in four years, since the first summer after Joe Biden took office.

In a White House press release, the Trump administration noted that even leftist mainstream media has acknowledged the positive trend in gas prices. The Trump administration has prioritized oil and gas drilling to boost our energy independence since January, and it is already paying off.

The press release announced, “Americans are seeing the cheapest summertime gas prices since 2021 — more than 20 cents lower than one year ago — as President Donald J. Trump delivers on his promises of lower prices, stable inflation, and higher wages.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt promised, “As President Trump continues to unleash American energy, our country will have even more efficient, reliable, and affordable energy to protect our national security and fuel our people.”

Gas prices were among the major concerns for American voters heading into the 2024 election. Bringing the prices down is key for Trump to do as we head into the midterms. In the new press release, the White House quoted multiple media outlets:

From The New York Times: “Summer road trips appear to be safe from a big spike in gasoline prices. The national average price of gasoline has hovered around $3.20 a gallon this week after Israel and Iran agreed to a cease-fire … And it is more than 20 cents lower than a year ago. The last time the cost for drivers was lower in late June was in 2021.” From The Wall Street Journal: “Hitting the road this summer won’t bring as big of a hit to your wallet. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline, $3.21, is about 23 cents cheaper than this time last year … Reduced prices would be a boon for consumers during the warmer months when Americans drive more. Low energy prices so far this year have already contributed to the economy’s resilience and helped keep inflation in check.” From NBC News: “Looking at gas prices that are the best in four years — and this is so important for all of those millions of people who will be hitting the roads … 20 cents less than it was a year ago, so that’s six or seven bucks extra when you fill up. That’s real money.”

Junk Science’s Steve Milloy posted yesterday, “Fracking + MAGA President = Low gas prices during Mideast conflict = Freedom from OPEC domination.”

Airfares are reportedly going down as well, meaning that traveling across multiple transportation forms is becoming somewhat more affordable for average Americans.

NBC NEWS: "You've got energy prices down, which is remarkable ... and airfares have been falling."



President Trump is delivering across all fronts. You are witnessing a historic executive branch tour de force. pic.twitter.com/8O9VLtkZXN — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 27, 2025

Hopefully, gas prices will only continue to trend downward in the next few years!

