‘Giant Win’: Trump Reacts to SCOTUS Birthright Citizenship Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against courts trying to usurp executive authority by issuing nationwide injunctions regarding leftists’ warped version of “birthright citizenship,” and Donald Trump called it a “monumental victory.”

The 14th Amendment aimed to ensure all former slaves and their children were citizens of the USA; it was never meant to allow anyone from any country to walk a few feet across the border, give birth, and have a citizen child. As Donald Trump fights to return our system to the proper understanding of birthright citizenship, rogue judges have tried to stop him. But the Supreme Court put a stop to that Friday, and Trump is thrilled, posting that the ruling was a “GIANT win” against the “SCAMMING of our Immigration process.”

In a statement Trump subsequently delivered to the press at the White House, the president declared, “This morning, the Supreme Court has delivered a monumental victory for the Constitution, the separation of powers and the rule of law in striking down the excessive use of nationwide injunctions to interfere with the normal functioning of the executive branch, the Supreme Court has stopped the presidency itself. That's what they've done.”

Calling Friday morning “an amazing period of time,” Trump insisted that “there are people elated all over the country. I've seen such such happiness and spirit. Sometimes you don't see that, but this case is very important.”

He referred to the burgeoning Democrat judicial effort to override our republican system of government and act as petty tyrants with gavels. “I was elected on a historic mandate, but in recent months, we've seen a handful of radical left judges effectively try to overrule the rightful powers of the president to stop the American people from getting the policies that they voted for in record numbers,” Trump said.

Using the Democrats’ favorite phrase against them, he continued, “That was a grave threat to democracy, frankly, and instead of merely ruling on the immediate cases before them, these judges have attempted to dictate the law for the entire nation. In practice, this meant that if any one of the nearly 700 federal judges disagreed with the policy of a duly elected President of the United States, he or she could block that policy from going into effect, or at least delay it for many years, tie it up in the court system.”

This was and is indeed, as Trump said, “a colossal abuse of power, which never occurred in American history prior to recent decades, and we've been hit with more nationwide injunctions than were issued in the entire 20th century together. Think of it — more than the entire 20th century.”

He thanked the Supreme Court “for stepping in and solving this very, very big and complex problem, and they've made it very simple,” mentioning all the right-leaning justices by name: Clarence Thomas, Sam Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh.

The birthright citizenship ruling was a great victory Friday from SCOTUS, as was the ruling in favor of parental rights. Unfortunately, the Court also ruled against a Christian organization in a religious liberty healthcare case. The SCOTUS term is coming to an end with multiple key decisions.

