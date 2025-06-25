Exclusive: ‘CCP Is Co-opting Climate Activists’

The Chinese Communist Party is weaponizing climate alarmism against Americans, State Armor founder and CEO Michael Lucci told PJ Media in exclusive comments.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Wednesday titled, “Enter the Dragon—China and the Left’s Lawfare Against American Energy Dominance.” Lucci celebrated the Senate committee’s effort to investigate this issue and highlighted State Armor’s report exposing influential Energy Foundation China, a radical entity with ties to both the U.S. and Chinese Communist governments.

Lucci told PJ Media, “Today's hearing reinforces what State Armor uncovered in our recent report on Energy Foundation China: that the CCP is co-opting radical left climate activists and politicians to weaken America's energy resilience. This two-pronged strategy aims to cripple American energy security first by forcing our country to rapidly and broadly adopt less reliable green energy technologies that are not reliable in adverse conditions.”

He emphasized, “Their second and more insidious strategy is to use our dependence on their green technologies, such as solar inverters and batteries manufactured by China, to insert backdoor kill switches into our energy grid.”

Referring back to today’s hearing, Lucci added, “Senator Cruz is absolutely right to call attention to this major national security problem. It is incumbent on federal, state, and local governments to act to root out malign Chinese influence and stand up for total American energy dominance.”

Cruz slammed the weaponization of the Environmental Law Institute’s Climate Judiciary Project at the hearing: “This is not how a constitutional republic functions. Courts are not supposed to be laboratories for political activism, and judges are not supposed to be trained by the plaintiffs' bar that is receiving their funding from the Chinese Communist Party. What we are witnessing is judicial capture, driven by ideology, powered by money, and tolerated by far too many.”

State Armor’s report called attention to the crisis of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), America’s number one enemy, using our own wokeness against us to devastate our energy independence. As I previously wrote:

“The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) plan to defeat America includes maneuvering the United States into dependence on China for energy and other critical supplies while preventing the U.S. military from intercepting China’s energy sources,” the State Armor report began. The CCP influences and bribes climate activist Americans to push the U.S. to become dependent on toxic “green” technologies produced by abusive and/or slave labor. This is a national security crisis, State Armor warned. Notably, we not only get our solar panels and batteries from the CCP, but China refines 90% of the world’s rare earth minerals so necessary for all our electronics.

As Lucci emphasized, American government officials need to take action to root out the CCP from our institutions and political entities. The time for talking is past — we need action.

