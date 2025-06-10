Expert: Communist Chinese Threat to U.S. Is Unprecedented

A retired general is warning the United States to prioritize defense against multi-layered penetration of our country by our number one enemy, the Chinese Communist Party.

Retired Gen. Jack Keane warned Tuesday on Fox Business, “China is conducting the most comprehensive penetration of our society since we were formed 250 years ago, 249 years now, and we've never seen anything quite like this.” Fortunately, Donald Trump is anti-CCP, but he and his administration must stay alert, particularly to a potential military threat.

From the massive flood of military-age Chinese men who entered the United States through our open borders under Biden to the CCP funding of and influence on our schools and politicians to the manipulation of online information — particularly via TikTok and now DeepSeek — it is obvious that our nation has a serious problem with CCP infiltration. And since the CCP openly plans to dominate the world and is aggressively hostile toward the United States, that issue needs to be addressed.

The CCP interferes with everything from our food supply to our pharmaceuticals and telecommunications, Keane told Maria Bartiromo on Fox. Espionage and influence operations are ubiquitous. Unfortunately, as the CCP grows more determined to take Taiwan by force, war could be in the near future. We are already in a sort of cold war.

Keane is concerned about our readiness. “And in the event of this conflict with China in the Pacific, they would attempt to defeat the American people at home and break their will to support the war, and here we have a biological pathogen smuggling into the country that could attack our agriculture and ultimately our food source, and I think this is more exploration than anything else to detect and see how they can penetrate and how comprehensive this could be for the future,” he said, referring to several recent instances of Chinese nationals attempting to smuggle biological material to kill crops into the United States.

Fox Business added more details on two Chinese “bioterrorism” suspects who were caught with the fungal material in Detroit.

The toxic fungus causes a crop-killing "head blight," a disease of wheat, barley, maize and rice that "is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses worldwide each year" and is also toxic to humans, according to the Department of Justice. A Chinese PhD student from Wuhan was also recently arrested for allegedly sending packages containing concealed biological material to the U.S. from China in 2024 and 2025.

Crop-killing fungus could be the least of our worries if the CCP decides to activate their many plants in our institutions and their illegal alien invaders, however. We have no idea if an army of CCP soldiers is already in the United States, waiting for the go-ahead to attack us (another reason for aggressive deportations). The CCP already believes itself to be at war with the United States. The only question is how seriously we will treat that increasing threat.

