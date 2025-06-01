Texas Lt. Gov. Thanks Trump for School Choice Championing

While Democrat state politicians try to violate the law every which way to stop Donald Trump’s agenda, the Republican lieutenant governor of Texas is grateful to Trump for standing for families.

Advertisement

Almost as soon as he took office in January, Trump signed an executive order “expanding educational freedom and opportunity for families” that ordered his secretary of Education “to prioritize school choice programs in the Department’s discretionary grant programs.” This allows more families to opt for better schools, including private schools, and homeschooling with the money that the students would otherwise get for their education at a public school. Since our public schools are increasingly a morass of sexualization and Marxist indoctrination of kids, school choice is very important, and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is thrilled that Trump sees that so clearly.

While Texas is a Republican-run state, the legislature there unfortunately doesn’t always act like it. After years of failing to push school choice through the legislature, with it only finally passing this year post Trump’s inauguration, Patrick credits Trump with being the issue’s prime champion.

The Texas lieutenant governor posted on X, “As Texas concludes our current 140-day session tomorrow, I am looking back at all of the conservative achievements of the last 5 months, of which there are many. One major issue that stands out for me is our passage of school choice. It will change education forever for Texas families by giving them a say in their child’s education. I passed it out of the Senate 5 times over the years, only to see it die in the House each time.”

Advertisement

Related: School Districts Spent $19M of Federal Funding on DEI

But this year, all that changed after Donald Trump became president. “Only YOU got it across the finish line,” Patrick assured Trump. “Your commitment and passion on this issue, and your phone call to Republican House members the morning of the vote, made all the difference. Your call increased our winning vote total to 86 out of 88 Republicans who voted in favor. That’s extraordinary.”

Now Texas students have a whole new range of options. “Our school choice program for 100,000 students and $1 billion is the largest launch in world history. You made it happen,” Patrick praised the president, who reshared the statement on Truth Social.

Patrick continued, “One of your MANY crowning achievements will be that you are the President who changed education in America. Not only will students and families have great education options, but public schools will be forced to compete against private schools, making public education better.” Public education could hardly get much worse, so it’s definitely long past time to make it better — if that’s possible with the insane leftists running it.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: The Education Department, Intellectual Silliness, and the Demise of Our Schooling

Before signing his statement to Trump “Your friend always,” Patrick added, “Because of you making this a major national policy issue, every student now has a chance at the American dream through a great education. Thank you, Mr. President, for making this dream come true.”

Please support PJ Media’s conservative reporting on woke indoctrination in schools. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!