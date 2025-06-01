School Districts Spent $19M of Federal Funding on DEI

Dozens of school districts spent over $19 million of taxpayers’ federal funding for poor kids on woke indoctrination instead.

A new report from Defending Education declares that $19,632,938.90 in federal funding was actually spent by 60 school districts to contract with organizations and consultants on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. “Restorative justice,” sex-based initiatives, “equitable grading practices,” and woke “social emotional learning” (SEL) were also funded with our taxpayer money at the districts. Except that the federal funding came through the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), and was specifically supposed to help low income students — not teach them to fixate on skin color and sexual identity.

Defending Education clarified that the amount of federal funding earmarked for low income students’ increased success that is instead going to Marxist indoctrination is almost certainly much, much higher than $19 million. But since most school districts do not provide any transparency about where they are getting the money they spend on DEI and all the rest of the leftist brainwashing, Defending Education can’t give a more complete estimate.

Therefore, Defending Education’s report provides a very important but necessarily incomplete look at the misuse of taxpayer funds in woke school districts. Even the partial insight is very disturbing:

For example, Elk Grove Unified School District (CA) used Title I funds to pay an organization over $4 million to facilitate programming for “young men of color.” Hayward Unified School District (CA) used Title funding to pay a consultant for equitable grading professional development. This same district also paid highly controversial consultant, Woke Kindergarten, $200,000 using Title I funds. Additionally, multiple districts paid out over $2 million to Panorama Education for its Social Emotional Learning survey platform.

Title I, Title II, IDEA funds, and all the other grants Defending Education looked at meant for low income students are really unconstitutional, but in any case they should only be spent on what they have been specifically approved for, which is not woke propagandizing.

Defending Education provided more examples of the misused federal funding:

Panorama Education was paid $2,427,721.70 by 17 school districts for its Social Emotional Learning survey platform. Elk Grove Unified School District (CA) paid Improve Your Tomorrow, Inc. $4,477,410 in Title I funds to facilitate programming for “young men of color.” …Los Angeles Unified School District (CA) states that it budgeted $16 million for Social Emotional Learning programming in the 2024-25 school year, $3,000,000 of which is pulled from Title I funding… Indianapolis Public Schools (IN) used $680,000 of Title II funding on a racial equity consultant.

There are other examples in the report, but the point is already clear. Here’s yet another area of deep corruption and vast abuse that the Trump administration should investigate.

