Poll Shows Most Americans Want Medicaid Reform

New survey data shows that a majority of Americans support identifying and cutting fraud in Medicaid, despite what Democrats would like us to believe.

Breitbart obtained internal GOP polling as Medicaid reform causes controversy during the congressional budget reconciliation process, with Republicans insisting on removing individuals ineligible for Medicaid payments, like illegal aliens. Democrats, naturally, are dead set against cutting anyone for any reason, including legal reasons. The polling data indicates that most Americans agree with Republicans rather than Democrats, meaning voters are likely to expect Medicaid reform ahead of the midterms.

The survey will hopefully inspire congressional Republicans to stand strong, especially on the issue of removing illegal aliens from the Medicaid system, which absolutely needs to be done.

Breitbart News reported May 9:

An overwhelming 86 percent of those polled supported “rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in Medicaid by stopping payment for beneficiaries who have died or do not qualify,” with 65 percent strongly supporting. Only 12 percent signaled opposition… asked if “strengthening citizenship verification to ensure new Medicaid applicants are in fact eligible,” 82 percent of those polled offered their support, with a meager 17 percent opposing.

And when the pollsters asked about “establishing work requirements for able-bodied adults who are choosing not to work and do not have children or elderly parents in their care,” 72% of respondents were in favor, with only 22% expressing disagreement.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) posted on X, “Medicaid, originally intended for vulnerable groups, is now the fastest growing program in the country—and able-bodied, working-age adults are taking advantage. Republicans are working to root out waste, fraud, and abuse.”

The Democrat Party is built on a platform of lies. pic.twitter.com/wIOG6fm7Sb — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) May 7, 2025

The House Energy and Commerce Committee, which meets this week and has jurisdiction over Medicaid, is supposed to identify potential savings to allow Donald Trump’s tax cuts to take effect. Major cuts are certainly needed in government spending, as our national debt is $36.84 trillion and counting. We already cannot afford so many of our federal programs and agencies, and the problem is getting worse all the time.

Breitbart added:

When asked “how much waste, fraud, and abuse is there in Medicaid,” 71 percent said “a lot” or “some,” with only a quarter of those polled choosing “not much” or “nothing.”

Government involvement in healthcare has only made healthcare more expensive and bureaucratic while creating an unsustainable system with many people dependent on government — that is, on our taxpayer money — for healthcare payouts. That’s all severely problematic, but the least we can do is eliminate fraud and excess in Medicaid. The Trump administration, our Republican representatives, and DOGE owe that to taxpayers.

