Trump SHOULD NOT Recognize a ‘Palestinian State’

Rumors and speculations are swirling that the Trump administration might recognize a “Palestinian state” at an upcoming summit in Saudi Arabia. One hopes that this is mere wishful thinking on the part of tyrannical Muslim nations, since there is no possible justification to recognize a Palestinian state, which the so-called “Palestinians” themselves have always rejected, because they don’t want their own nation; they want to destroy Israel.

Recognizing a Palestinian state would be the death of any hope for an end to war in that region, and a betrayal of Israel. Again, one hopes that this rumor is unfounded, and that the promised U.S. announcement is something different, because Donald Trump seemed to recognize better than any other president the reality of the situation. He insisted that Gaza needed to be run by the United States and Israel in the future and completely rebuilt, independent of jihad-loving, so-called Palestinian authorities. This is the only path to peace. You cannot make peace with an enemy among whom even the three-year-olds are taught to scream with joy at the torture and death of Jewish infants.

The genocidal Arabs who started calling themselves Palestinians in the 1960s, but who really have no right to be in the Gaza Strip that was generously given them by Israel, teach their children with the help of the new-Nazi United Nations to want to kill Jews from the earliest ages. That is why the coffins of the Bibas babies, so brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists, were greeted by enthusiastic crowds of Palestinians (see image above and video below) of all ages before they were given back to Israel.

All of Gazan society is in on it. They have been all along.



Source: Gazan society👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/MCIGvOdhNk — Hashem (@HashemAllMighty) February 20, 2025

As the son of a Hamas co-founder, Mosab Hassan Yousef, warned us, there really is no distinction between the Palestinians and Hamas. They all want to see Israel wiped off the face of the earth, and they would kill each other if they did not have Jews and Christians to kill. In fact, Yousef’s own experience has so convinced him that Gaza is not salvageable from the genocidal ideology to which almost all of its inhabitants adhere that he stated, “If not for the hostages, if I had the power, today not October 8th, I would wipe Gaza off the map.”

After all, Islamic sacred texts command its adherents to kill non-Muslims and anyone who is supposedly violating strict Islamic teaching. It is a genocidal religion, perfect for the genocidal Palestinians.

It is also very important to understand, regarding the rumor about the Trump administration, that the Arabs who are now calling themselves “Palestinians” have been refusing their own state since before they even adopted their current deceptive title. In fact, they were given the state of Jordan, created out of land that should have belonged to the Israelis, to appease them, and that didn’t work. The Muslim Arabs launched a war on Israel as soon as its modern rebirth occurred, and they have been fighting ever since.

The two-state solution has already been tried and failed, because, as I said above, Islamic jihadis don’t want their own nation, they want to obliterate the only Jewish nation on earth and add it to the list of some 50 Muslim nations. Let us pray to God that Trump does not assist them toward that goal, inadvertently or not, by recognizing and legitimizing a Palestinian state.

