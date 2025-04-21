CCP-Tied Entity Bankrolled Anti-Trump Mayor

Surprise, surprise — a Democrat mayor, boastfully defying Trump administration orders, reportedly received substantial amounts of money thanks to fundraising efforts by a Chinese Communist official.

The Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) says that the Gary Yu who founded Boston International Media Consulting and raised $300,000 for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is the same Gary Yu — or rather, Yu Guoliang — who is part of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) intel United Front Work Department (UFWD). Yu is also apparently a recruiter for the CCP. Is Wu one of his recruits doing pro-CCP work, perhaps?

UFWD is an infamous CCP initiative to infiltrate other countries and influence foreign perception of the CCP and foreign opinions and policies toward Marxist goals.

“The Communist Party’s UFWD never rests,” China expert Gordon Chang said in a statement to DCNF. “There is no ethnic Chinese official in America who is not targeted. It’s time for law enforcement to investigate the CCP’s ties to Gary Yu and Yu’s ties to Mayor Michelle Wu.”

Wu has risen to national prominence as a central figure in the Democratic resistance to Trump’s border and deportation policies. Wu recently defended her city’s refusal to cooperate with immigration officials during her March 19, 2025 “State of the City” address, during which she criticized “presidents who think they are kings,” prompting the White House to fire back the next day with a press release labeling Wu a “radical mayor” who “puts violent criminal illegal aliens first.” Yu has repeatedly met with high-ranking CCP intelligence leaders in China and is listed as an official by two regional branches of a UFWD arm… Yu is identified as an “overseas committee member” by the Hangzhou municipal All-China Federation Of Returned Overseas Chinese (ACFROC) branch in Zhejiang province and has met with their officials in China multiple times, according to the website of the North American Hangzhou Association (NAHAUS), where Yu serves as chairman.

Yu reportedly promised during a meeting with a CCP official to “work tirelessly” to align overseas Chinese individuals with the CCP's goals. “China’s strategy to influence state and local policymakers is executed, in part, through hundreds of ostensibly ‘civil society’ organizations that are actually affiliated with the CCP’s UFWD,” Michael Lucci, CEO of anti-CCP State Armor, said to DCNF. “Xi Jinping considers United Front work a critical tool to undermine democracies. It involves influence peddling, intelligence collection, and intellectual property theft, all for the end goal of aligning U.S. subnational governments with China’s foreign policy and exploiting weaknesses they find.”

The U.S. House Select Committee on the CCP previously explained:

United front work is a unique blend of engagement, influence activities, and intelligence operations that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) uses to shape its political environment, including to influence other countries’ policy toward the PRC and to gain access to advanced foreign technology. It is carried out by an extensive and well-documented network of organizations operating in parallel to the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) foreign ministry and intelligence services that seeks to influence universities, think tanks, civic groups, other prominent individuals and institutions, and public opinion broadly. In April 2023, the CCP mobilized groups based in the United States with ties to its united front organizations, such as Alliance for China’s Peaceful Reunification, USA, to join protests against Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during her transit stops in New York and California. Civic groups co-opted by the CCP’s united front organizations also assist the PRC in carrying out repressive activities abroad, such as the America Changle Association, which housed a secret PRC police station in New York City that was raided by the FBI in October 2022.

There were, in fact, multiple CCP secret police stations identified in the United States, and almost certainly more that have yet to be identified. It is disturbing to note that two Chinese spies who were caught running one of the stations were released on bail almost immediately after being arrested under the Biden administration, at around the same time that the Biden administration not only arrested prominent anti-CCP Chinese dissident Miles Guo, but ensured that he was denied bail. Hopefully, the Trump administration will investigate and bring justice to Guo’s case — and also to TDS, pro-CCP Mayor Wu.

