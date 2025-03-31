Trump Delivers Deadly ‘Either/Or’ to Houthi Terrorists

President Donald Trump, after a series of successful strikes against Houthi jihadis, is offering the Houthis a choice between ceasing their terror operations or being destroyed.

The Houthi jihadis have been attacking shipping in the key Red Sea passage, damaging trade for America, Israel, and other nations, since before Trump took office. But now Trump, unlike Joe Biden, is tired of Islamic terrorists pushing America around. So the president just warned the Houthis and their Iranian sponsors: “the real pain is yet to come.”

On his Truth Social platform Monday, Donald Trump posted in his usual confident style, “The Iran-backed Houthi Terrorists have been decimated by the relentless strikes over the past two weeks. Many of their Fighters and Leaders are no longer with us. We hit them every day and night — Harder and harder. Their capabilities that threaten Shipping and the Region are rapidly being destroyed.”

Nor will the strikes cease until the Houthis stop attacking U.S. shipping in the area, Trump added. “Our attacks will continue until they are no longer a threat to Freedom of Navigation. The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at U.S. ships, and we will stop shooting at you. Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come, for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran,” the president ended threateningly.

JUST IN: President Donald Trump says the Houthis have now been "DECIMATED" over the past couple weeks due to U.S. strikes. He warns: "we have only just begun..." 👀 "We hit them every day and night — Harder and harder. Their capabilities that threaten Shipping and the Region are rapidly being destroyed. Our attacks will continue until they are no longer a threat to Freedom of Navigation. The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at U.S. ships, and we will stop shooting at you." "Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come, for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran." — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) Mar 30, 2025

The Yemeni Houthi jihadis, with the backing of terror-loving Iran, have been creating international disasters for many months. AIPAC explained March 28, “Backed by Iran, the Houthis have spent the past year and a half attacking the U.S. Navy, firing ballistic missiles and drones at Israeli citizens, and disrupting global shipping. Houthi terrorists threaten our troops, our allies, and international commerce.”

Video of US strikes against Houthi positions in Sanaa, Yemen tonight after President Trump promised to increase the number of attacks until the Houthis open up the Red Sea shipping lanes — MyPetJawa (@mypetjawa) Mar 30, 2025

Islamic terrorists like the Houthis and Hamas unfortunately only understand one language: war. After all, they believe their god commands them to kill non-Muslims and to wage holy war, or “jihad.” They are fanatics who will not negotiate or make deals.

