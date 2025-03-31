Bereft Israeli Survivor’s Heartbreaking Plea to Trump

Yarden Bibas was the only member of his family to survive the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre and kidnappings, as jihadis brutally murdered his wife and babies. In a moving plea during his “60 Minutes” interview, Bibas begged Donald Trump to end the war between Hamas and Israel.

Bibas described the demonic heartlessness of his Hamas captors, who told him while he was on live film that they’d viciously massacred his wife Shiri and two children, Baby Kfir (pictured above) and toddler Ariel. Bibas hopes that Donald Trump, who has highlighted the plight of Israeli hostages and proposed deporting millions of jihad-loving “Palestinians” from Gaza, will hear his message and achieve a peace deal.

Bibas told CBS’s Lesley Stahl how his family “were murdered in cold blood. Bare hands. They [Hamas] used to tell me, ‘It doesn’t matter. You’ll get a new wife, new kids. Better wife, better kids.’”

This seems to reflect the disturbing reality highlighted by Hamas co-founder’s son, Mosab Hassan Yousef, who said that Hamas terrorists are happy to sacrifice even their own children to the cause, as they have no value for individual human life. Whether murdering Israeli babies or training their own sons to be cannon fodder, Hamas jihadis have no conscience and laugh at the anguish of those who do.

Yarden credits Trump with bringing pressure to bear to achieve his release and hopes the same miracle can happen to the remaining 50-plus hostages: “I know he can help. I’m here because of Trump. I’m here because of him. I think he’s the only one who can stop this war again. He has to convince Netanyahu, to convince Hamas, I think he can do it.”

Unfortunately, Hamas only knows one language — war. After years of endless Islamic terrorism against Israel, it seems obvious that peace can only come to the area if Hamas is destroyed.

For the interview, Bibas wore a shirt with the images of his fellow hostages and former kibbutz neighbors David and Ariel Cunio. David was confirmed as alive in Gaza in February.

“We did everything together. He was with me in every big thing in my life. He was in my wedding, and now, probably the hardest thing that I have to move [on] with my life, and David is not with me,” Yarden said. “I lost my wife and kids. Sharon [Cunio] must not lose her husband.”

The Jerusalem Post described other hostage survivors’ comments on “60 Minutes”:

“I stood here, and they pushed me out of the window while I had to go all the way there,” Aviva Siegel said, standing at the window of the house. "I was in shock." “We were driven into Gaza and then taken into a tunnel, feeling in danger, feeling life-threatened, terrorists around us with weapons,” [Israeli-American] Keith Seigel said. “We were gasping for our breath.” He also detailed the abuse he witnessed and encountered during his time in captivity. “I witnessed a young woman who was being tortured by the terrorists. I mean literal torture, not just in the figurative sense,” he said, adding that the Hamas terrorists made him watch the events.

Seigel also witnessed sexual assault, and terrorists starved him and would eat in front of him to sharpen his misery.

May the God of Israel bring justice upon the murderers and rapists of Hamas and help the Israeli victims heal.

