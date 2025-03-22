Globalist Aussie PM in Panic as Trump Cuts Foreign Grants

The globalist prime minister of Australia, who has a history of anti-Trump bashing, is now reportedly devastated that Donald Trump cut U.S. funding to Australian universities.

Leaving aside the obvious fact that American taxpayers shouldn’t be funding any foreign universities, it is amusing to note how leftist foreign leaders with a track record of sneering at and criticizing Americans are suddenly panicked by the loss of American money, either via grant terminations or tariffs. Apparently we were supposed to be the world‘s wallet endlessly, no matter how much other nations abused and used us. Globalist Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is no exception.

Albanese, previous to being prime minister, said in 2017 that Trump filled him with trepidation and he “scares the sh** out of me, and I think it’s of some concern that the leader of the Free World thinks that you can conduct politics through 140 characters on Twitter.” Well, evidently Trump has once again scared the sh** out of Albanese, and without any tweets involved. This time, Trump cut grants to seven Australian universities, and Albanese reportedly called an “emergency meeting.”

Sky News Australia reported the sound and fury signifying stupidity from the Australian government this weekend, and how the U.S. government had asked Australian researchers to try and explain why on earth we are funding them.

The surveys they received asked several questions including whether the researchers had received funding from China, and if their university had recognised [sic] only two sexes - male and female. The institutions which have had their funding cut are the Australian National University, Monash University, University of Technology Sydney, University of NSW, Charles Darwin University, Macquarie University and UNSW. Australian Academy of Science chief executive Anna-Maria Arabia told the Australian Financial Review the federal government had to be quicker to respond to the cuts rather than choosing to "wait and see".

This entitled idiot screeched, “It is incumbent on the prime minister to call an emergency meeting of the National Science and Technology Council, which he chairs, compelling all ministers to the table to share intel and comprehensively assess the extent of Australia’s exposure to a reduction in US R&D investment across portfolios.” America, that eeeevil nation, has dared to stand up for itself!!! Oh the horror!

The cut of funding could leave a $600 million hole in the efforts of Australian researchers, with the US the largest research partner of Australia. Last week after it was revealed the universities had been asked to justify their funding, the National Tertiary Education Union called on the government to "guarantee Australian researchers would be protected".

Another raving fool reportedly rated the funding cut “foreign interference.” Apparently not funding foreigners and refusing to interfere in their research is “foreign interference”?

NTEU president Alison Barnes sniffed, “The federal government must push back on the Trump administration's blatant foreign interference in our independent research in the strongest possible terms.”

May the globalist tears continue to flow, mate!

