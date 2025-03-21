Tom Homan: 'U.S. Borders Are Closed'

Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, is determined to keep Americans safe from dangerous illegal alien criminals. What a novel idea for the federal government to protect citizens rather than favoring foreign lawbreakers.

Much to the despair of Democrat sickos and lawless thugs, the Trump administration is looking to increase its arrests and deportations. And Homan has a stark warning for criminal migrants.

In an X post March 20, Homan wrote, “U.S. borders are closed to law breakers. Today, numerous dangerous gang members were sent to Guantanamo Bay once again, ensuring violent criminal illegal aliens remain far away from American neighborhoods.”

U.S. borders are closed to law breakers. Today, numerous dangerous gang members were sent to Guantanamo Bay once again, ensuring violent criminal illegal aliens remain far away from American neighborhoods. Know this, our neighborhoods are sealed shut to you. Recent flights to… — Thomas D. Homan (@RealTomHoman) March 20, 2025

Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-Ariz.) recently visited the Guantanamo Bay prison facilities to see how the Trump administration is transforming them into a holding pen for criminals slated for deportation. While the criminal population there has been relatively low so far, the Trump administration aims eventually to be able to imprison up to 30,000 detainees at Guantanamo Bay.

In the meantime, Homan warned, “Know this, our neighborhoods are sealed shut to you. Recent flights to Guantanamo prove the Trump Administration means business. The men and women of CBP and ICE will not stop. Don’t test our resolve! President Trump is keeping his promise and making our communities safer every day.”

He signed off on the message, “Thomas D. Homan[.] US Border Czar.” What a change from border czar Kamala Harris, who simply facilitated the invasion of our country. Now, the Trump administration is demolishing the Biden-Harris administration’s illegal alien processing centers, which cost the taxpayers millions of dollars monthly to funnel the illegal invaders into America.

Which leads to the fact that the Biden administration, unsurprisingly, cooked the books to hide the scope of its border crisis. As Fox News reported:

Senior officials said that the majority of the overall 113,431 arrests made in FY 2024 were "pass-through" arrests, meaning that ICE didn’t take an enforcement action against those foreign nationals, and they instead just passed through ICE before being released into the interior and were told to report to an ICE office. They stressed that none of the arrests made by ICE under the Trump administration have been pass-through arrests.

“What we are doing now is actual immigration enforcement, not enforcement theater” at ICE, one official clarified. Political theater is the only thing Democrats do well. Not so well that the American people didn’t see through it and vote against them in the last election, though.

Hopefully the arrests and deportations do go up significantly and Guantanamo Bay’s prison is crammed with criminals awaiting deportation. We need justice for all the Americans robbed, assaulted, raped, and killed by the illegal aliens the Biden administration imported and rewarded with our money.

