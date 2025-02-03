Cry More, Commies: China Freaking Out Over Tariffs

If you need any proof of how excellent Donald Trump’s new tariffs on Communist China are, just read the delightful panic in the statements from our number one enemy, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The CCP fuels America’s deadly fentanyl crisis, threatens our military, buys off our politicians, and openly states its desire to usurp American leadership and dominate the world. Yet under the Biden-Harris administration, the U.S. government kowtowed so shamefully to the CCP that our enemies grew cockier than ever. That’s all changing under Trump, and you could sail warships on the flood of commie tears.

CCP state propaganda outlet Global Times is of course totally outraged at Trump’s new tariffs due to the drug crisis, in its own inimitable and thoroughly mendacious style. “The U.S. additional tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China are clearly discriminatory in nature. Such practices not only violate tariff-binding obligations but also undermine the authority and effectiveness of W[orld ]T[rade]O[rganization] rules. Addressing the fentanyl issue requires cooperation, not unilateral trade coercion,” sobbed Global Times hysterically on Feb. 2.

That same day, Global Times whined, “In response to the U.S. decision to impose 10% tariffs on Chinese goods, Chinese trade promoting agency #CCPIT said on Sunday evening that China’s industrial and commercial circles deeply regret and firmly oppose the move. The unilateral tariff hike by the U.S. severely violates WTO rules and will force U.S. companies and consumers to bear the cost. Trade and tariff wars have no winners, the agency said, urging the U.S. to immediately stop its wrongful action.”

On Feb. 1, Global Times and fellow CCP propaganda outlet Xinhua shared the anger of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The CCP views China under its rule as rightfully being the center of the world and believes it should be able to do whatever it wants to sabotage other nations without facing any consequences. Trump is exploding that arrogant assurance.

A spokesperson for China's Ministry of Public Security on Sunday expressed strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to the U.S. decision to impose a 10-percent additional tariff on imports from China under the pretext of fentanyl-related issues. #XinhuaNews pic.twitter.com/C5jQAxtm1T — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) February 3, 2025

According to the House Select Committee on the CCP last year:

On average, fentanyl kills over 200 Americans daily, the equivalent of a packed Boeing 737 crashing every single day. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45 and a leading cause in the historic drop in American life expectancy… The PRC, under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), is the ultimate geographic source of the fentanyl crisis. Companies in China produce nearly all of illicit fentanyl precursors, the key ingredients that drive the global illicit fentanyl trade… The fentanyl crisis has helped CCP-tied Chinese organized criminal groups become the world’s premier money launderers, enriched the PRC’s chemical industry, and has had a devastating impact on Americans.

The CCP fails to prosecute fentanyl manufacturers, has ownership interests in drug trafficking-tied companies, gives grants to fentanyl trafficking entities, and subsidizes the manufacture and export of fentanyl and other narcotics.

Trump is absolutely right to impose tariffs on China in response to the fentanyl crisis and to weaken America’s dangerous dependence on Chinese goods.