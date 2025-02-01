Trump Takes Out Terrorists and Triumphs Over Venezuela

It’s difficult to keep up with everything Donald Trump has accomplished just in his first two weeks in office, not least of which is a new and successful strike on dangerous Islamic jihadis and the capitulation of Venezuela on U.S. hostages and illegal migrants.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, Trump was again able to announce new wins. ISIS terrorists including a senior attack planner were just blown to their eternal punishment as Trump and Pete Hegseth make the U.S. military great again. Also, Trump special missions envoy Richard Grenell went down to Venezuela and obtained the release of six of the American citizens detained by the corrupt, socialist Maduro government. “We are wheels up and headed home with these 6 American citizens. They just spoke to @realDonaldTrump and they couldn’t stop thanking him,” Grenell posted on Jan. 31, and the Americans apparently arrived home early on Saturday. Venezuela also agreed to take back its criminal illegal aliens allowed into America under Biden.

We are wheels up and headed home with these 6 American citizens.



They just spoke to @realDonaldTrump and they couldn’t stop thanking him. pic.twitter.com/sCvCO4HQQv — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 1, 2025

Trump posted on Truth Social Feb. 1, “This morning I ordered precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia. These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies. The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians.”

According to Trump, this victory is years in the making, and naturally the jihad-funding Biden-Harris administration was part of the problem. “Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did! The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that ‘WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!’” Can I get an Amen?

Also Saturday morning, Trump posted to celebrate his political victory over corrupt Venezuela. “It is so good to have the Venezuela Hostages back home and, very important to note, that Venezuela has agreed to receive, back into their Country, all Venezuela illegal aliens who were encamped in the U.S., including gang members of Tren de Aragua.” Gang members of Tren de Aragua have been terrorizing Americans across at least 19 states.

We are home. 🇺🇸



God bless these Americans. pic.twitter.com/L36mNkvEom — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 1, 2025

It gets even better than that. “Venezuela has further agreed to supply the transportation back,” Trump wrote. “We are in the process of removing record numbers of illegal aliens from all Countries, and all Countries have agreed to accept these illegal aliens back. Furthermore, record numbers of criminals are being removed from our Country, and the Border numbers are the strongest they have been since the First Term of the Trump Administration!”

Amazing what the federal government can accomplish when it puts American citizens first! Here’s to four more years of American greatness under Donald Trump’s leadership.