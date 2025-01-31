Exclusive: Why Kash Patel Needs to End FBI’s ‘Secret Police Force’ Era

Americans deserve reform-minded Kash Patel as the new FBI director to take a wrecking ball to woke corruption and to halt the FBI’s devolution into a “secret police force.”

Advertisement

The FBI has certainly ceased under the Biden-Harris administration to adhere to the Constitution and its own mission, and now the Trump-Vance administration urgently needs to reverse that dangerous trend. FBI whistleblower and show host Steve Friend emphasized the importance of having Kash Patel confirmed as FBI director to enact the vital reforms and to return the FBI to its mission of “protect[ing] the American people and uphold[ing] the Constitution of the United States,” in exclusive comments to PJ Media.

“Through mission creep and bureaucratic growth, the FBI has devolved into a secret police force similar to what we saw in tyrannical regimes like the Soviet Union and East Germany,” Friend stated. He saw evidence of that firsthand when he worked for the FBI. “Consequently, the agency now views the American people — particularly political conservatives — as its enemy,” Friend explained.

Related: Patel Vows to Stop ‘Government Overreach’ of Which He Was Victim

But now, he noted, there is hope for reform. “As Director, Kash Patel must fundamentally alter this perspective and restore the FBI to an objectively good focus of protecting the American people against fraud and force while respecting the rule of law, due process, and our Constitution,” Friend urged.

Advertisement

By now, Americans know how many citizens have been victims of the weaponized FBI, including Jan. 6 prisoners and pro-life protesters, traditional Catholics, concerned parents who attended school board meetings, and Donald Trump and his allies (including Kash Patel himself). Then there are the countless targets of online censorship and illicit surveillance activities that the FBI has also engaged in. The FBI even primed social media in 2020 to censor the Hunter Biden laptop scandal under false pretenses, significantly impacting the 2020 election!

Patel affirmed during his hearing that the FBI under him would engage in “no censorship” and would ensure “that no American is subjected to that kind of torment [from weaponized campaigning], to that kind of cost, financially and personally.”

.@Kash_Patel tells .@Eric_Schmitt that the FBI will no longer target free speech under his watch pic.twitter.com/sadeKvvCZM — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) January 31, 2025

FBI corruption has been of increasing concern to many Americans, especially after the whistleblowers who call themselves “the Suspendables” — including Steve Friend — spoke out during the Biden-Harris administration’s extreme weaponization of the Justice Department and FBI.

Advertisement

While I was listening to @Kash_Patel's hearing today, a package from @fbi came. It contained the 'agency file,' which my attorneys @BinnallLaw, @ACLJ and @EMPOWR_us requested over six months ago. Coincidence? I don't think so.



The cowards are afraid to sign their name. They must… pic.twitter.com/eUKNhZ2zRO — Garret O'Boyle (@GOBactual) January 30, 2025

It’s long past time for major reform. The American people should not have to fear constant surveillance and retaliation from their own government.