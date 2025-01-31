Exclusive: Why Kash Patel Needs to End FBI’s ‘Secret Police Force’ Era

Catherine Salgado | 2:12 PM on January 31, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Americans deserve reform-minded Kash Patel as the new FBI director to take a wrecking ball to woke corruption and to halt the FBI’s devolution into a “secret police force.”

Advertisement

The FBI has certainly ceased under the Biden-Harris administration to adhere to the Constitution and its own mission, and now the Trump-Vance administration urgently needs to reverse that dangerous trend. FBI whistleblower and show host Steve Friend emphasized the importance of having Kash Patel confirmed as FBI director to enact the vital reforms and to return the FBI to its mission of “protect[ing] the American people and uphold[ing] the Constitution of the United States,” in exclusive comments to PJ Media.

“Through mission creep and bureaucratic growth, the FBI has devolved into a secret police force similar to what we saw in tyrannical regimes like the Soviet Union and East Germany,” Friend stated. He saw evidence of that firsthand when he worked for the FBI. “Consequently, the agency now views the American people — particularly political conservatives — as its enemy,” Friend explained.

RelatedPatel Vows to Stop ‘Government Overreach’ of Which He Was Victim

But now, he noted, there is hope for reform. “As Director, Kash Patel must fundamentally alter this perspective and restore the FBI to an objectively good focus of protecting the American people against fraud and force while respecting the rule of law, due process, and our Constitution,” Friend urged.

Advertisement

By now, Americans know how many citizens have been victims of the weaponized FBI, including Jan. 6 prisoners and pro-life protesters, traditional Catholics, concerned parents who attended school board meetings, and Donald Trump and his allies (including Kash Patel himself). Then there are the countless targets of online censorship and illicit surveillance activities that the FBI has also engaged in. The FBI even primed social media in 2020 to censor the Hunter Biden laptop scandal under false pretenses, significantly impacting the 2020 election!

Patel affirmed during his hearing that the FBI under him would engage in “no censorship” and would ensure “that no American is subjected to that kind of torment [from weaponized campaigning], to that kind of cost, financially and personally.”

FBI corruption has been of increasing concern to many Americans, especially after the whistleblowers who call themselves “the Suspendables” — including Steve Friend — spoke out during the Biden-Harris administration’s extreme weaponization of the Justice Department and FBI. 

Advertisement

It’s long past time for major reform. The American people should not have to fear constant surveillance and retaliation from their own government.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: FBI SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIP CATHOLIC CHURCH JANUARY 6 HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP

Recommended

West Coast, Messed Coast™—And Suddenly 'Trump-Proofing' California Seems Like a Really Dumb Idea Victoria Taft
The Morning Briefing: Ya Know, Blaming Trump Ain't What It Used to Be Stephen Kruiser
FLASHBACK: Biden’s First Pick to Lead FAA Was a Total DEI Hire Who Knew Nothing About Aviation Matt Margolis
The Potomac Crash Was Entirely Avoidable Christian Adams
Trump Was Right: FAA Turned Away Qualified Controllers Over Race Matt Margolis
Fr. Calvin Robinson Out After Copying Musk Gesture Lincoln Brown

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The Demons of Senate Finance
Tragedy Should Unite Us, Not Divide Us Politically
LIVE: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Scott Pinsker
Advertisement