Trump Sends WRONG, Elitist Message with Inauguration Change

We the People voted Donald Trump into office in spite of the elites. But you would never know that from the new, sudden inauguration day plan.

Thousands of people who spent a significant amount of money to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration just found out they wasted their money, as Trump abruptly ordered a last-minute change to place the inauguration indoors. But you know who is set to attend the inauguration? Evil billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, who spent years censoring Americans and egregiously interfering in our elections…to prevent Trump from ever winning again!

In monarchies, the aristocrats get to attend the coronation of the king, and then the king comes out on a balcony and waves to the peasants. If we’re being honest, that’s exactly how Trump is planning this inauguration, with only an elite few at his swearing-in followed by an appearance for the populace, and that’s thoroughly shameful. The Founding Fathers didn’t want us to have aristocrats or monarchs, and George Washington, who turned down a crown and was inaugurated on a balcony, would not approve Trump’s plan.

Now, the “vast majority of ticketed guests will not be able to attend the ceremonies in person,” according to ABC News and the Joint Inaugural Committee. “Those with tickets for the Presidential Platform and members of Congress will be able to attend in person.” In other words, the elites. Wasn’t Trump propelled to victory by the popular vote? I am not a populist, but I am a republican, and this seems horribly un-American and embarrassingly like business as usual in DC. The cold shouldn’t be an excuse— we all know from years of Trump rallies that people would stand in any weather to see Trump. As for Trump, after literally surviving a bullet to the head, one would think he too could stand in the cold for an hour or two for the sake of his voters. And if security concerns are such an issue, one would think Trump wouldn’t be making an appearance at all to the huge crowd of ticket holders. But he is.

Let’s review what the billionaires who can attend the inauguration have done to try and destroy America and our elections. Zuckerberg and Meta/Facebook have interfered in elections at least 38 times since 2008, according to MRC, via Zuckerbucks and censorship and everything in between, including the 2024 election. I ranked Meta among the worst censors of 2024 on MRC because of their censorship of content related to the assassination attempt on Trump. And yet, Meta platforms are still regularly censoring people. As someone who was censored on Facebook a dozen or more times in the last 12 months, I can personally testify to it.

Then there’s Bezos, owner of the ever dishonest Washington Post, which has lied about Trump, Jan. 6, Republicans, Democrats, and everything else under the sun. Bezos’s Amazon censors Americans’ free speech, and sometimes that involves interfering in elections. Guess who else made the worst censors list? Yes, Amazon, after its Alexa was caught denying Trump had been shot and refusing to tell users reasons to vote Trump, but praising Kamala Harris to the skies.

But Bezos and Zuckerberg can attend the inauguration in the Capitol if they want, and yuck it up with other plutocrats and politicians, including Chinese Communist Party-beholden Elon Musk, while the vast majority of ticket holders will be sitting in an arena waiting for Trump to come wave royally at them. And they aren’t even as badly off as the Jan. 6ers and other political prisoners who will still be sitting in jail as Trump welcomes the elites to his exclusive inauguration.

I’m very excited for change in Washington, DC. But when the new president starts off his term by serving his voters who were loyal to him through everything and propelled him to victory a backhanded turn, while rewarding the very billionaires who tried to destroy him, it seems an ominous sign that changes are not going to be as significant as they ought to be.