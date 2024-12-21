Yet Another LGBTQ Pervert Assaults Girl in Women’s Locker Room

Here’s a shocker: a creepy boy exploited a new pro-transgender policy to parade naked in a high school’s female locker room, where he is also accused of assaulting a girl who told him to stop prancing around nude.

Advertisement

There are far too many girls and women who have been assaulted and raped in places where men who claim to be women are allowed to use women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, or prisons. The dangers of sexual perverts exploiting transgender policies were originally called to national attention with the Loudoun sex assault scandal, in which a “non-binary” boy was shielded by school district staff after raping a girl in the bathroom. Now a Wisconsin girl has reportedly suffered a violent attack after her school district enacted a policy to allow biological males to use female facilities.

Libs of TikTok called attention to the story about Westosha Central High School on Dec. 20. “JUST IN: Parents at @WestoshaCHS in Wisconsin are outraged after learning that a boy identifying as a girl was reportedly using the girls' locker room to change, often exposing his p*nis and test*cles to girls. He also allegedly assaulted a girl when she told him to ‘put his d*ck away,’” Chaya Raichik (Libs of TikTok) explained.

She added, “After complaints, the boy was allegedly told not to enter the girls' locker room but he has since ignored that directive. This comes after Kenosha Unified School District voted to allow boys in girls' locker rooms.” And of course, the district’s female students have to pay the price for the idiocy and perverse ideology of the adults running the district. This becomes more widespread all the time. My own teen sister left an Arizona theater’s women’s bathroom in a hurry this week after a full grown man in a dress came in and made her feel unsafe.

Advertisement

Kenosha County Eye provided more details on the Westosha CHS case. When multiple female students approached their gym teacher Miranda Hopkins to complain about the boy using their locker room, staring at them as they changed, and exposing his private parts to them, Hopkins told the girls to stop “stirring up drama.” She also told them to stop using the school’s family locker room to change, pressuring them to return to changing in front of the leering naked boy. The girls who took the option of not changing into gym clothes at all for class because they didn’t want to do so in the locker room were punished by being handed “unexcused absences” and having their grades docked.

Related: Tragic Testimony from Detransitioner Highlights Trans Ideology’s Dangers

The school told parents that the boy had been told not to use the locker room, but simply wasn’t listening. And it appears the school wasn’t particularly interested in punishing him as they had punished the girls.

One girl told the boy to stop exposing his private parts, and he then aggressively pushed her. He was ultimately suspended for this, and for smashing a Chromebook during an outburst of anger at another student. Some students went to staff to tell them that the boy had threatened to “shoot up the school,” but the staff told them that they were being “dramatic” and laughed at them. Last year, a transgender shooter killed six people, including three kids, at a Tennessee Christian school. This month, at a Christian school in Wisconsin — the same state as Westosha CHS — a radical feminist shooter killed two and injured six others. Student threats to shoot up their schools are not to be taken lightly.

Advertisement

The girls at Westosha CHS are more victims of the transgender insanity that is endangering women and crushing their rights in sports, schools, and other areas of society now. We hope that Trump’s new administration can start to address this crisis, and that more parents will be able to expose the corruption at their children’s schools.