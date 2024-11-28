Dem Megadonor: Kamala Doesn’t Have 'Political Future’

Catherine Salgado | 5:34 AM on November 28, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A Democrat megadonor has declared his belief that Kamala Harris’s political career is as dead as Joe Biden’s brain.

John Morgan, speaking on “Cuomo” Monday, expressed his conviction that Kamala Harris’s career is dead in the vodka. Morgan said Harris couldn’t even run a campaign, as she piled up massive expenses without producing any results, making it clear she couldn’t run the country. Too bad Morgan and the rest of the Democrats didn’t figure out how disastrous Biden and Harris were four years ago.

Advertisement

Morgan told host Chris Cuomo, “A lot of people got rich on the back of donors trying to stop Trump. And I think this disqualifies her forever. Forever. If you can’t run a campaign, you can’t run America. And that would be the argument just day one. So it was terrible.”

He still tried a lame justification of Kamala’s embarrassing debate performance, however. “Look, I think she did a good job in the debate. I think she did as good a job as you could hope for in a short period of time,” Morgan said.

The megadonor grumbled, though, that the cackling cretin of a VP was doomed before she started. “I told you, I told everybody, she should not have been the nominee. She was not going to win. And she didn’t win and she lost badly,” Morgan admitted. “So she’s got to go figure out her life. … She’s having a call with donors this week, they tell me, about her political future. I don’t think she has a political future.”

Read AlsoTrump Says Mexican President Agreed to Stop Illegal Migration

Cuomo asked Morgan “how bad” the campaign spending outlook is for Democrats. Morgan answered bluntly, “It’s terrible.” He said of Kamala, “She cannot be trusted with the money.” 

Advertisement

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) reportedly could be stuck with the millions of dollars in debt for Kamala’s failed presidential campaign. Axios reported that relations between the Harris-Walz campaign and the DNC turned frosty over the looming, massive bill.

Political analyst Mark Halperin is pessimistic about Kamala’s political future too, and understandably. “I think it’s ridiculous, given her performance, for people to remove from the equation the question of, is she a good person at running for president? She’s now run twice and done poorly both times, and I think it’s incumbent upon the media and Democrats — have an honest and fair discussion about whether this is the right role for her, because she’s 0 for 2 in pretty dramatic fashion,” Halperin said, according to The Daily Caller.

For Our VIPsThis Thanksgiving, Remember Americans Without Homes or Family Dinners

Kamala Harris has never won a national election, either a primary or a general election, except riding shotgun with Joe Biden. She is unelectable. The American people know that, and Democrats are finally having to face reality, too.

Advertisement

The good news is, unlike Democrat politicians, leftist donors, and mainstream media hosts, PJ Media consistently brings you hard truths and quality commentary. Please consider becoming a VIP member and, if you already are a member, consider upgrading to VIP Platinum! We can’t do what we do without you. Happy Thanksgiving!

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DEMOCRATS DNC JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS CHRIS CUOMO DEMOCRAT PARTY

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Happy Thanksgiving, You Crazy Patriots! Stephen Kruiser
How Joe Biden Could Really Screw America Over Before He Stumbles Off Into Oblivion Victoria Taft
Donald Trump Is About to Go Nuclear on the FBI Matt Margolis
What a Turkey. Remember When Barack Obama Tried to Ruin Thanksgiving? Victoria Taft
The PJ Media ‘Turkey of the Year’ Award Goes to… Scott Pinsker
WATCH: Liberal Banshees, Distraught Over Election Results, Convene to Scream at Lake Michigan Ben Bartee

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
This Thanksgiving, Remember Americans Without Homes or Family Dinners
[NO PAYWALL!] The Kruiser Kabana Episode 232: Kira Davis On Trump's Awful Pick for Labor Secretary
WATCH: Liberal Banshees, Distraught Over Election Results, Convene to Scream at Lake Michigan
Advertisement