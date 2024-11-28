Dem Megadonor: Kamala Doesn’t Have 'Political Future’

A Democrat megadonor has declared his belief that Kamala Harris’s political career is as dead as Joe Biden’s brain.

John Morgan, speaking on “Cuomo” Monday, expressed his conviction that Kamala Harris’s career is dead in the vodka. Morgan said Harris couldn’t even run a campaign, as she piled up massive expenses without producing any results, making it clear she couldn’t run the country. Too bad Morgan and the rest of the Democrats didn’t figure out how disastrous Biden and Harris were four years ago.

Morgan told host Chris Cuomo, “A lot of people got rich on the back of donors trying to stop Trump. And I think this disqualifies her forever. Forever. If you can’t run a campaign, you can’t run America. And that would be the argument just day one. So it was terrible.”

He still tried a lame justification of Kamala’s embarrassing debate performance, however. “Look, I think she did a good job in the debate. I think she did as good a job as you could hope for in a short period of time,” Morgan said.

The megadonor grumbled, though, that the cackling cretin of a VP was doomed before she started. “I told you, I told everybody, she should not have been the nominee. She was not going to win. And she didn’t win and she lost badly,” Morgan admitted. “So she’s got to go figure out her life. … She’s having a call with donors this week, they tell me, about her political future. I don’t think she has a political future.”

Cuomo asked Morgan “how bad” the campaign spending outlook is for Democrats. Morgan answered bluntly, “It’s terrible.” He said of Kamala, “She cannot be trusted with the money.”

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) reportedly could be stuck with the millions of dollars in debt for Kamala’s failed presidential campaign. Axios reported that relations between the Harris-Walz campaign and the DNC turned frosty over the looming, massive bill.

Political analyst Mark Halperin is pessimistic about Kamala’s political future too, and understandably. “I think it’s ridiculous, given her performance, for people to remove from the equation the question of, is she a good person at running for president? She’s now run twice and done poorly both times, and I think it’s incumbent upon the media and Democrats — have an honest and fair discussion about whether this is the right role for her, because she’s 0 for 2 in pretty dramatic fashion,” Halperin said, according to The Daily Caller.

Kamala Harris has never won a national election, either a primary or a general election, except riding shotgun with Joe Biden. She is unelectable. The American people know that, and Democrats are finally having to face reality, too.

