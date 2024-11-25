California Restauranteur: Sales Nearly Doubled Post Trump Victory

Even in Commiefornia, many people seem to have felt a lifting of a financial burden with the loss of Kamala Bidenomics Harris in the 2024 election. A California restaurateur excitedly told Fox News how his business and a number of others have already benefitted financially as citizens anticipate a Trump economic boom.

Advertisement

Celebrity chef Andrew Gruel is feeling optimistic about the future, and so are his customers. “The very next day when Trump won, our sales doubled almost from week on week. And I spoke to restaurant owners all over the place because I posted about that. They were like, 'Us too,' 'Us too,' 'Our catering [has] gone up,' 'This has gone up,’” Gruel said on “The Big Money Show” last week.

Indeed, PJ Media’s own Lincoln Brown also noted in Weekend Parting Shot that his business had “been steadily picking up steam” since the morning after Election Day. The stock market also jumped the day after Trump’s win. Gruel and his chums aren’t the only ones noticing this trend of sudden optimism.

Despite what the radical wokeness of the state government and the corruption of its election system might lead you to believe, there are still quite a few Republicans in California (I know a couple personally), and as we saw in this past election, even many former Democrats and independents saw Trump as a better economic alternative. Americans have Christmas in their hearts and Donald Trump on their minds as they celebrate dodging the Harris bullet.

Advertisement

'IT'S A HARD JOB': Chef Andrew Gruel said Trump's visit celebrated fry cooks, who are often never seen or acknowledged by restaurant patrons. "He was humble," Gruel said. "There was humility. Laughs. I thought it was an amazing campaign stop." https://t.co/q77pDNFfdE pic.twitter.com/ZLQJdayG4W — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) October 27, 2024

As Gruel put it, “I think it's just the mere sigh of relief that, okay, this is over.” The economic nightmare of the Biden-Harris administration is coming to an end. The restauranteur described restaurants as the “best index” for gauging people’s attitudes.

Recommended: Don’t Drink the Kool-Aid: UN Climate Talks Features ‘Sewage Beer’

“We do know what we saw from the Trump administration,” Gruel stated. “And whether people want to say it publicly or not, they know it's going to be a stronger economy.” He predicts that even in California, people will be increasingly red-pilled.

“It's not going to go from blue to a hard red [state] overnight. But people are opening up their eyes. They're waking up,” he insisted. “[Gov. Gavin] Newsom's coming to the end of his tenure. So that will be curious to see how that shakes out in regards to not just him leaving, but also the way in which he addresses policy [on] his way out.”

Advertisement

Recommended: NC Families Sleep in Tents Amid Snow After Hurricane Devastation

Bidenomics and its consequent inflation absolutely devastated the economy for all but a small number of wealthy individuals. But even before Trump has a chance to boost the economy, businesses are likely to see a boost of their own as Americans celebrate the prospect of four years of common sense restored in economic policy.