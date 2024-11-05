Arizona Election Preview: Voters Prioritize Border, Economy

In the border state of Arizona, voters of all political backgrounds are thinking about illegal migration and inflation as they head to the polls, and they could well determine which party controls the presidency and the Senate.

Do Arizonans want communism and unchecked illegal migration or common sense and secure borders? Arizona is one of the key swing states for presidential candidates Donald Trump (R) and Kamala Harris (D) this election year. Meanwhile, the face-off between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Ruben Gallego is a high-profile 2024 Senate race. The Grand Canyon State is bringing the heat to the 2024 election, and polls have shown a pro-GOP shift in the last week that brings Arizona more in play for Trump, Lake, and other candidates. That’s also promising for defeating a radical Arizona pro-abortion proposal.

Presidential Race

An Oct. 29 Data Orbital poll showed both Trump and Lake ahead, Trump by almost eight points. The highly ranked pollster reported that 49.7% support Trump in Arizona and 41.9% support Harris. Pollster George Khalaf stated, "Donald Trump looks to be in a commanding position to win the state of Arizona.” AtlasIntel, reportedly the most accurate 2020 pollster, showed Trump on Nov. 2 with 52.3% support over Harris’s 45.8%

Trump has touted his hardline border policies this campaign season in contrast to border czar Harris’s open-border crisis, and that is likely to influence Arizonans’ decisions for president. Again on Nov. 2, Trump insisted, “[Harris] has violated her oath, eradicated our sovereign border, and unleashed an army of gangs and criminal migrants from prisons and jails, insane asylums and mental institutions around the world, from Venezuela to the Congo—stealing countless American lives.” A Marine veteran from Arizona, Nicholas Quets, was just murdered by a cartel in Mexico, and Quets’ family spoke at a Trump rally. Arizona was set to spend at least $752 million on illegals this year, and it is among the states struggling with illegal alien crime.

Economic issues are also paramount in Arizonans’ minds, which makes sense as the once-affordable state has grown increasingly costly under Democrat leadership. For example, buying a house in Arizona was on average $321,331 in 2021 and is now $433,721. Heritage Action posted on Nov. 3, “The average Arizona household has spent over $4,286 more on food due to inflation since Biden & Harris took office.” Trump has promised to restore the booming economy of his first term.

As of the start of October, two USA Today polls said Trump was ahead as Harris lost ground with Latino men (over 50% of whom backed Trump). Inflation was the number one issue for Arizona Latino voters, with immigration ranking second.

Packed venue in ARIZONA for DONALD TRUMP and TUCKER CARLSON's event. WOW. ARIZONA is RED! #TrumpTuckerpic.twitter.com/Xtd45MhCa3 — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) November 1, 2024

Senate Race

The polling has generally shown Rep. Gallego ahead, but that could be changing. The Hill put Gallego at 49.2% and Lake at 45.4% on Nov. 3, but a new poll from Data Orbital found Lake slightly ahead with 45.2% versus Gallego at 44.5%. Atlas Intel published survey results on Nov. 2, showing Lake ahead at 49.1% while Gallego was at 47.4% support. The race will certainly be tight, and Lake could continue surging.

We were outside of a polling location in Tucson yesterday and captured this incredible moment:



This lifelong Democrat saw @KariLake & came up to tell her that she voted RED for the very first time. Republicans, Independents & Democrats are banding together for change! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3WkkHyDC7h — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) November 2, 2024

Exclusive: Kari Lake Frames AZ Senate Race as Communism v. Patriotism

NumbersUSA gave Rep. Gallego an “F-” score for his terrible voting record on illegal migration, which (as noted above) is reportedly a top concern for Arizona voters. For example, Gallego opposed ending chain migration, opposed an overall reduction in illegal migration, supported sanctuary policies, and rejected both cooperation with law enforcement and restricting rewards for illegal aliens. Gallego has a terrible track record, even for a Democrat.

Lake, in contrast, has promised, “Securing that border is my priority.” She calls her plan “Close the Border, Finish the Wall, Stop the Invasion, Protect Arizona.” She also backs Trump’s economic policies as a solution to inflation and the high cost of living. Lake told PJ Media on Friday, “[Our] whole country is lying in the balance right now. We’re going to go one of two ways. [Either] we are going to save this Republic, this beautiful land that we love, or we continue to move in the direction of socialism and communism. And that’s what’s at stake.”