Vance: US Lost 28K Private Sector Jobs Under Kamala

JD Vance slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for boasting about her catastrophic economy, especially since the private sector has lost at least 28,000 jobs over a month’s time.

It has long been apparent to anyone outside Democrat elites that the job market is horrific. As of February, job “gains” were going to migrants — including illegal aliens — while U.S.-born blue collar workers struggled to find employment. As of September, native-born Americans had lost more jobs over a year’s time than migrants had gained. But not only are job “gains” all apparently going to migrants, but the private sector, engine of economic growth, is bleeding jobs.

“I hate to say it, my friends, it’s not just plans and it’s not just proposals,” Vance said at a Michigan rally. “We are seeing, in action, the effect of Kamala Harris’s policies. Did anyone see the jobs report that came out this morning? While Kamala Harris goes out there and brags about the economy being great, we’ve got Michigan families who can’t afford the price of groceries, and importantly, over the last month, our country lost 28,000 private sector jobs.”

Ignore the hype about the always-inflated jobs reports. Adding government jobs doesn’t grow the economy. “And — it actually, it gets even worse than that,” Vance added. “We lost 46,000 manufacturing jobs. This is what happens when you double down on the failed policies, not just of the last four years, but the failed policies of the last forty years.”

Democrats have been killing US manufacturing while too many Republicans have failed to stand up. That’s something Vance wants to change. With Democrat policies, “You get less Americans working and more Americans on welfare. You get less self-reliance and more dependence on the government.” That’s a serious problem.

Breitbart emphasized that “the jobs report for October found that only 12,000 jobs had been added to the U.S. economy last month.” This is not a victory. But we all know from personal experience that the Biden-Harris economy is disastrous on every level — housing, groceries, gas, employment, etc.

Donald Trump Jr. also highlighted the jobs numbers when warning against believing media lies about his father. “They’re going to anything and everything to distract you from the disastrous job numbers and other failures of the Harris-Biden administration. They’re going to lie about everything to dupe you for a few more days. Don’t listen to them, just GO VOTE!” he posted.

In August, it was revealed that the US had added 818,000 fewer jobs over the previous 12-month span than previously reported. Democrats hyped inflated numbers that did not reflect reality. The latest abysmal jobs report in October wouldn’t even have shown 12,000 jobs gained had the Biden-Harris administration not gone on a government hiring spree of some 40,000 to cover up for the major drop in private sector jobs. As noted above, manufacturing is particularly struggling.

October's jobs report shows private jobs declined by 28,000, while government jobs grew by 40,000, hitting a record high.



Total nonfarm payrolls increased just 12,000. Manufacturing lost 46,000 jobs in October, totaling a 184,000 drop since January 2023.



Total nonfarm payrolls increased just 12,000. Manufacturing lost 46,000 jobs in October, totaling a 184,000 drop since January 2023.

Bidenomics is a complete failure for American workers.