Court Rules 'Islamic Transwoman' Baby Murderer Should Get His Trans Surgery

Truth is stranger than fiction, and in this case I’d prefer the fiction. A court just ruled on behalf of a male criminal in jail for murdering a baby. He now demands “gender-affirming surgery” and a hijab to affirm all his contradictory psychoses.

The Courier & Press recently reported on the insane case of a psychotic killer who demands various concessions and expensive procedures as his “right” because he’s “depressed” over not being unconditionally accepted as a member of the opposite sex. Unfortunately, instead of laughing in the faces of Jonathan Richardson and his ACLU allies, a judge just ruled in agreement with the baby killer that the Indiana Department of Correction's (DOC) ban on “gender-affirming care” is “likely unconstitutional.” Because the taxpayer is not already spending enough to keep this criminal alive…

And as if that weren’t enough, Richardson sued a prison chaplain who wasn’t interested in letting him wear a hijab to pretend to be — wait for it — an “Islamic transwoman” and a Wiccan. The inmates truly are running the asylum — and it’s time to bring back the death penalty for murder.

ACLU of Indiana sued the DOC on behalf of Richardson, who now goes by the improbable moniker of Autumn Cordellioné. He was allegedly diagnosed with gender dysphoria in 2020 and has since been taking a female hormone and testosterone blocker. But Richardson still has “depression and anxiety,” to which I reply, good; he ought to be depressed. He ought to be repenting in sackcloth and ashes (figuratively speaking) for the horrific crime he committed in suffocating a child to death, and duly unjoyous as he lives out his sentence.

Prison isn’t supposed to be a self-affirming paradise. Yet Richardson has been allowed to wear makeup and ”form-fitting” clothing, and is now demanding “a orchiectomy, which removes the testicles, and vaginoplasty, which is the construction of the vagina,” per Courier & Press. The ACLU actually made the preposterous claim that the Indiana statute preventing the transgender surgery was in violation of the Eighth Amendment, which would certainly have shocked the Founders, but apparently convinced the judge, meaning the DOC is supposed to hurry the surgery for Richardson (at taxpayer expense, one presumes).

Richardson “has engaged in self-harm and has attempted suicide because she [sic] could not stand the fact that her sex at birth fails to match the fact that she is a woman and cannot tolerate her male body,” the lawsuit preached. Do you know what other body Richardson could not stand? The body of the baby he murdered. Spare me the sob story.

In 2001, Courier & Press explained, Richardson was indicted for the murder of his 11-month-old stepdaughter. First responders who came to help upon reports of a child not breathing were able to revive the baby girl only for her to die the next day. Richardson claimed to have shaken the child for being “fussy.” But, subsequently, “a forensic pathologist testified that the child was most likely smothered or strangled. Bruises were also found on the child's body, and [Richardson] had been the only person with the child for hours at a time, looking after her while the child's mother worked.”

A police lieutenant and four jailers also testified to having heard Richardson confess during a frantic jailhouse screed, “I killed the little f****** b****,” according to Courier & Press. Richardson was found guilty and sentenced to 55 years of jail time. Now, however, it seems authorities and activists are eager to pander to his psycho whims.

In fact, separately from the transgender nonsense, Richardson claims to be Muslim (even though Islamic law endorses the killing of LGBTQ individuals) and is suing chaplain Tony Gray at Branchville Correctional Facility for supposedly violating the murderer’s civil rights, since he is not allowed to wear a hijab out of his bed area.

“I informed (Gray) that I wear the hijab in order to cover my head and ears for modesty purposed [sic], as I am an Islamic practicing transwoman,” Richardson’s suit says, per Courier & Press. Gray pointed out to Richardson that the latter also claims to be a Wiccan, which would seem to exclude Islam as his religious preference. “I responded that I am an eclectic practitioner who is a member of the Theosophical Society in American [sic], and allowed to wear even for a Wiccan,” Richardson babbled, claiming to blend multiple faiths in his spiritual practice.

And if all of this is not a whopping good argument for bringing back the death penalty for murderers, I don’t know what is. I think it is high time Richardson ride an electric chair instead of a broomstick and go to meet his 72 virgins and the justice of the next life.