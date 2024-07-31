Iran’s Supreme Leader Bewails Hamas Terrorist as ‘Martyr’

Iranian Supreme Leader and supreme liar Ayatollah Khamenei took to social media to weep and wail and threaten retaliation for the death of an evil Hamas leader.

Hamas’s top political leader Ismail Haniyeh was successfully assassinated while in Tehran, Iran, probably by Israel. Haniyeh just yesterday met with Khamenei, based on a video Khamenei shared of the two terrorist leaders embracing and talking. Khamenei therefore immediately took to X after Haniyeh’s death to pretend the murderous jihadi was a holy and noble martyr.

Advertisement

“In the wake of the martyrdom of the great Mujahid Mr. Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, Imam Khamenei extended his condolences for the martyrdom of this courageous leader,” Khamenei’s Twitter account stated.

“I offer my condolences to the Islamic Ummah, the Resistance Front, the courageous, proud people of Palestine, and in particular to the family and loved ones of Martyr Haniyeh and of one of his companions who was martyred beside him. May Almighty God elevate their ranks,” Khamenei pontificated.

Khamenei also could not resist his usual reviling of the Israeli government. “The criminal, terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest in our territory and has caused our grief, but it has also prepared the ground for a severe punishment,” he threatened.

The dictator added in a separate post, “Following this bitter, tragic event which has taken place within the borders of the Islamic Republic, it is our duty to take revenge.”

📹 Last meeting



Moments from Martyr Ismail Haniyeh's last meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution#IsmailHaniye #Palestine #Hamas pic.twitter.com/IHo4CMfk3y — Khamenei Media (@Khamenei_m) July 31, 2024

Advertisement

Related: Israel Delivers Major Twin Blows Against Hamas and Hezbollah in Just 24 Hours

As always when a major Jew-hating terrorist is killed, Khamenei dissolved into sentimentality and sappy tributes. “Martyr Haniyeh was willing to sacrifice his honorable life in this dignified battle for many years,” Khamenei lied. “He was prepared for martyrdom and had sacrificed his children and loved ones on this path.” Haniyeh, like many Hamas terrorists, might have been willing to sacrifice his children, but he had no intention of sacrificing himself.

Indeed, Khamenei’s claim was so ridiculous that even X Community Notes fact-checked it, noting, “Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was a billionaire living in Qatar as it is safer than Gaza. He was not willing to sacrifice his life.”

Haniyeh’s death was a clever blow precisely because he and his allies really thought he’d be safe either in Qatar or Iran, yet justice still caught up to him. Israel also took out a Hezbollah commander this week.

Recommended: Nazi Salutes, Threats, and Harassment: Israeli Athletes Targeted at Paris Olympics

Iran’s Islamic regime is a major state sponsor of terrorism, particularly against Israel. The Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah are all supported by Khamenei’s regime. Not only that, but the Iranian government also viciously cracks down on any protest against its dictatorial rule, and oppressed Iranians have been some of the most enthusiastic supporters internationally for Israel.

Advertisement

Haniyeh is not a martyr any more than Israel’s government is guilty of war crimes. Khamenei is a vile, violent, and bloodthirsty hypocrite.