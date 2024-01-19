Heritage Foundation President Dishes Truth to Davos Elites

The Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts went to the insidious World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Davos 2024 conference, but only so that he could tell all the anti-freedom, authoritarian, smug elites there that their policies are pernicious and that the next conservative American president should reject them.

Speaking on a panel about predictions for a Republican administration in the U.S., Roberts didn’t sugarcoat the truth. He accused WEF elites of being “part of the problem,” argued that any future Republican administration should reject WEF policies “wholesale,” and listed all the reasons a second presidential term for Donald Trump would be helpful for Americans but an obstacle for the agendas of the globalists.

“The kind of person — and I’ll be candid here because I think I was invited here to be candid — the kind of person who will come into the next conservative administration is going to be governed by one principle, and that is destroying the grasp that political elites and unelected technocrats have over the average person,” Roberts stated. It’s certainly a rosy future worth fighting for.

“And if I may, I will be candid and say that the agenda that every single member of the administration needs to have is to compile a list of everything that’s ever been proposed at the World Economic Forum and object to all of them, wholesale,” he added. Amen to that!

Roberts added, “Anyone not prepared to do that and take away this power of the unelected bureaucrats and give it back to the American people is unprepared to be part of the next conservative administration.”

Nor did Roberts stop there. “The forgotten people aren't just poor or working-class Americans of all ethnic backgrounds. There's a lot of these forgotten people, as I've come to learn over the last few years [who are] small business owners; people who scraped and saved,” he said, and they are losing the American Dream, according to Fox News. Roberts also called out WEF’s hypocrisy in pretending to be pro-democracy while simultaneously advocating authoritarian policies (not to mention constantly promoting the dictatorship Chinese Communist Party).

British international affairs expert and moderator Sir Robin Niblett repeated the leftist propaganda that Trump would use the presidency to exact vengeance and suggested WEF’s work to protect democracy would be imperiled by a Trump presidential win, Fox explained.

“It’s laughable that you would — or anyone would describe Davos as protecting liberal democracy,” Roberts fired back. “It’s equally laughable to use the word ‘dictatorship’ at Davos and aim that at President Trump. In fact, I think that’s absurd, but I’m going to step aside from that constructive criticism and instead answer your question, and I’m going to be substantive here.”

His answer was not only substantive but extremely blunt. “The thing that I want to drive home here, the very reason that I'm here at Davos, is to explain to many people in this room and who are watching, with all due respect, nothing personal, but that you're part of the problem,” he stated calmly. “Political elites tell the average people” that “the reality is X when in fact reality is Y,” he explained. “Take immigration: Elites tell us that open borders and even illegal immigration are okay.” But average citizens in the U.S. know that “both rob them of the American way of life.” Those average citizens are correct, and Trump will address this issue as president, Roberts predicted.

Roberts also highlighted elites’ coverup of rampant crime and lack of safety in major U.S. cities and then took on what he accurately called WEF’s favorite topic, alleged climate change.

“Elites tell us that we have this existential crisis with so-called climate change, so much so that climate alarmism is probably the greatest cause for mental health crisis in the world,” he said. “The solutions, the average person know[s] … are far worse and more harmful, and cost more human lives, especially in Europe during the time that you need heating,” than do the alleged problem itself!

Roberts is dead on — “green” energy is toxic, inefficient, costly, and unreliable. And the climate alarmists have been consistently wrong for decades, with evidence to undermine their claims now too.

Another issue about which the elites lie is Communist China, Roberts continued, the “number one adversary not just to the United States, but to free people on planet Earth. Not only do we at Davos not say that, we give the Chinese Communist Party a platform. Count on President Trump ending that nonsense.”

Roberts wound up his list of elite lies that he foresees Trump taking on by citing the pernicious World Health Organization (WHO) aiming to “foist…gender ideology on the Global South.” President Trump would “trust the science” to affirm the “basic biological reality of manhood and womanhood,” Roberts argued.

This would be not for “retribution” or dreams of dictatorship, Roberts emphasized, but because “he has the power of the American people behind him.” Roberts expressed his hope not only for a Trump win but for an anti-globalist, populist majority in the House and Senate.

Roberts wound up his comments on the topic by citing Argentinian President Javier Milei’s “wise words” that he had power “not to guide sheep, but to awaken lions.” And that is exactly the political philosophy that the average American and average citizen around the world wants, Roberts stated: a dedication to representing the people, not the globalist elite.