Vermont Group Expands Rural Drag Queen Story Hours

In the latest effort to indoctrinate — ahem, “educate” — impressionable young minds, the Vermont Community Fund is financially supporting the expansion of drag queen story hours in rural Vermont. Why should only city kids be warped by perverts in lipstick?

MRC Culture’s Tierin-Rose Mandelburg reported that Vermont Community Foundation’s Samara Fund had raised $4,000 to bring the wonders of drag queen story hours to rural libraries. A report from local news station Channel 3 stated that two drag queens are behind the effort to groom children from the youngest ages.

One of these cross-dressing creeps, Justin Marsh, is very appropriately known as Emoji Nightmare (emphasis on Nightmare) when in drag. “I was a queer kid in rural Vermont and this wasn’t available to me,” Marsh declared. Such a deprived childhood.

Marsh also praised an LGBTQ youth organization. “I think that’s what’s really important about not only story hour, but organizations like Outright Vermont. They’re really allowing space for youth to arm themselves with the knowledge of gender and sexuality,” Marsh applauded.

Marsh and Kat Redniss, who is also known by the prepossessing name of Katniss Everqueer, co-host drag events, Mandelburg noted. “At story hours, especially when we’re going into really rural areas, it might be the first time that a family or a child has seen themselves represented or seen their neighbor represented, or that just gives them language to express their feelings,” Redniss rejoiced. In other words, many of these kids would never know about drag queens without the drag duo — and would be much better off.

From Channel 3:

“I like it because it includes literally so many fun stories to listen to. And both Emoji Nightmare and Katniss are really funny people,” said Dax Dubie, who uses they/them pronouns and has been going to Drag Story Hour since the age of two.

How many toddlers are being indoctrinated by these drag queens?

Fortunately, the Vermont Community Foundation’s Samara Fund has the money to make Emoji Nightmare’s dream — or nightmare — happen this year. The Fund describes itself as “a group of Queer and Trans Vermonters committed to a vision of transformational grants and scholarships to the people and groups throughout Vermont who demonstrate their dedication to the empowerment, health, and safety of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and HIV positive (LGBTQ+) people.” So inspiring.

Mandelburg explained, "In 2021 it awarded $38,000 in grants to various nonprofits and individuals who aim to push LGBTQism in the state. This past November, $112,230 was given from the Samara Fund for similar causes."

In response to a query from MRCTV, the fund stated, “The Samara Fund is supported by an endowment and annual donors. Annual funding comes almost entirely from individuals based in Vermont who support LGBTQ+ Vermonters and LGBTQ+ organizations operating in Vermont. The endowment has grown mostly through bequests by LGBTQ+ Vermonters.”

The Fund’s website is chock-full of woke nonsense, including the claim that its core values cause it to be “Anti-racist and anti-oppressive by practicing intersectionality, power-shifting, and transformative justice both internally and externally.” Sounds like just the sort of whackos who should be teaching your children, am I right?

What an insane world we live in.