Pope Ignores Bible, Suggests Non-Sacramental Blessings for Same-Sex Unions

Pope Francis has just reportedly encouraged non-sacramental blessings for homosexual “couples.” But what about the many Bible verses describing homosexuality as a grave evil meriting damnation unless there is repentance?

Advertisement

As a Catholic, I have found this pontificate very disturbing, as woke globalist Francis seems bent on encouraging people to commit Hell-meriting sins in the name of false “mercy” and “love.” Now, the pope is only infallible when he meets certain specific prerequisites in Canon Law, and he does not have the power to alter official doctrine anyway, but people who aren’t aware of these facts can be easily confused by Pope Francis’s silly letters and comments. That includes the latest reported nonsense, which is the pope’s approval for giving homosexual “couples” blessings.

Some people might say that, since the pope has apparently distinguished the sacrament of marriage from blessings given to homosexual couples, this really doesn’t represent an attack on biblical and Church teaching. They would be wrong. Considering how strong the language used about active homosexuality is in the Bible, how clearly it is stated that such a sin merits death, no Catholic priest should encourage a homosexual to think that his active and regular participation in such a sin is on any level justifiable. This is not cruel. It is not loving to encourage people to destructive behaviors. It is more loving to help them seek truth and forgiveness, for the sake of both their souls and their bodies (homosexuals are at a higher risk of STDs, for instance, and LGBTQ individuals have consistently been found with higher anxiety and depression, and a higher risk of suicidal thoughts.).

Advertisement

The new Vatican document builds on a former letter from Pope Francis indicating blessings of homosexual unions can be given in some circumstances. The Dallas Morning News reported:

The new document repeats that rationale and elaborates on it, reaffirming that marriage is a lifelong sacrament between a man and a woman. And it stresses that blessings should not be conferred at the same time as a civil union, using set rituals or even with the clothing and gestures that belong in a wedding. But it says requests for such blessings should not be denied full stop. It offers an extensive definition of the term “blessing” in Scripture to insist that people seeking a transcendent relationship with God and looking for his love and mercy should not be subject to “an exhaustive moral analysis” as a precondition for receiving it.

The Dallas Morning News quoted the document: “Ultimately, a blessing offers people a means to increase their trust in God.” It continued, “The request for a blessing, thus, expresses and nurtures openness to the transcendence, mercy, and closeness to God in a thousand concrete circumstances of life, which is no small thing in the world in which we live.” The pope concluded, “It is a seed of the Holy Spirit that must be nurtured, not hindered.”

Presuming this translation is correct — and previous actions of the pope’s indicate this is quite possible — Francis has again issued a doctrinally flawed and misleading document. Blessings aren’t just a “means to increase … trust in God.” They are a mark of approval for a person’s actions, and an encouragement to continue those actions. Of course God loves everybody. But it is perfectly clear in Catholic teaching that we ourselves can make the choice either for heaven or hell (see Matt. 25). For Scripture says of the New Jerusalem that there “shall not enter into it any thing defiled, or that worketh abomination or maketh a lie, but they that are written in the book of life of the Lamb” (Rev. 21:27).

Advertisement

So what does the Bible, the inspired Word of God, say specifically about homosexuality? Let’s look at a few verses. From St. Paul:

Who changed the truth of God into a lie; and worshipped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen. For this cause God delivered them up to shameful affections. For their women have changed the natural use into that use which is against nature. And, in like manner, the men also, leaving the natural use of the women, have burned in their lusts one towards another, men with men working that which is filthy, and receiving in themselves the recompense which was due to their error…Who, having known the justice of God, did not understand that they who do such things, are worthy of death; and not only they that do them, but they also that consent to them that do them. — Romans 1:25-27, 32

St. Paul also addresses homosexuality in the First Letter to the Corinthians. He explains that people who practice certain sins cannot be part of God’s kingdom:

Do not err: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor the effeminate, nor liers with mankind, nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor railers, nor extortioners, shall possess the kingdom of God. —1 Corinthians 6:9-10

This translation is accurate but can be a little confusing. To be clearer, the original Greek word being translated here as “liers with mankind,” ἀρσενοκοῖται, means literally “men engaged in sexual activity with the same sex.” So it would be equally accurate to translate ἀρσενοκοῖται as “homosexuals.”

Advertisement

Homosexuality is addressed in the Old Testament too. Leviticus 18:22 says, “You shall not lie with a male as with a woman; it is an abomination.” But the most famous Bible story about homosexuality is that of Sodom and Gomorrah. In Genesis 19, two disguised angels visit Abraham’s nephew Lot, a resident of the town, to warn him that Sodom and Gomorrah will be destroyed for their sins. A mob of men shows up at Lot’s house (Genesis 19:5) to demand that he send out his male guests (the angels) “that we may know them.” To “know” someone is often used in the Old Testament to describe or refer to sexual relations (for instance, see Genesis 4:1).

Lot, who seems to be a good host but a highly questionable father, offers, “I have two daughters who as yet have not known man: I will bring them out to you, and abuse you them as it shall please you, so that you do no evil to these men” (Genesis 19:8). The Sodomites refuse Lot’s startling offer and instead become so importunate for the male guests that they almost break down the doors. The angels rescue Lot and blind the Sodomites.

Sodom and Gomorrah are subsequently destroyed with “brimstone and fire” by the Lord God (Genesis 19:24). The older name for homosexuality is “sodomy” because of this Bible story. In other words, it was always understood by Christians, until very recently indeed, that the ancient towns were wiped off the face of the earth for their active homosexuality!

Advertisement

Again, the loving thing to do is to invite homosexuals, in all charity, to repentance. Jesus’s healings or interventions twice end in the Bible with the command, “Go and sin no more” (John 5:14, 8:11). Thus should Pope Francis and other clerics, instead of dispensing blessings to active homosexuals, say to them, “Go, and sin no more.”