Brave Christian Destroys Satanic Display at State Capitol

A courageous Christian tore down a disturbing Satanic display at the Iowa State Capitol, which was mocking Christianity during the sacred season of Advent.

Fox News reported that Michael Cassidy, whose Twitter profile identifies him as a Christian and Navy Reserve instructor pilot, had confirmed to them that he was the man who destroyed the blasphemous Satanic display. Cassidy has been arrested and charged with 4th-degree criminal mischief after damaging the Baphomet display, which the Satanic Temple of Iowa said was “beyond repair.” Cassidy told Fox, “It was extremely anti-Christian.”

Advertisement

On Thursday, the day he tore down the display, Cassidy posted, “1 Peter 5:8 KJV Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.”

On Friday, he added a further post that hints at an explanation, “To Christians who defend Satanic altars when they speak with their church, family, friends, coworkers, or on @X: Would you use the same argument if you were speaking with God? Think on that.”

Indeed, many Bible verses urge Christians to be public in the expression of their faith or face damnation, for instance, Matt. 10:33. There are also verses portraying the struggle against demons as a literal war, including Eph. 6:12. Jesus cleared out the Temple with a whip of those profaning it, overturning their tables and pouring out their money (see John 2). True, the Iowa State Capitol is not a church, but the profanation is pretty clear.

First of all, freedom of religion and free speech do not mean that there is any sort of obligation for state or federal governments to allow any and every pseudo-religious group to erect displays in public areas. Indeed, I say with confidence that the overwhelming majority of Founding Fathers would have been appalled at the idea that a Satanic display was erected at a state capitol and that the man who took it down was the person who got in trouble with the law. Secondly, the Satanic Temple members have admitted that it is not a religion.

Advertisement

Catholic legal expert Andrea Picciotti-Bayer explained that the Satanic group has previously confessed to being mostly composed of atheists, who do not really believe that Satan exists. As such, she explained, the Iowa display is a mockery of religion, not an expression of religious belief; furthermore, she said, this “offensive and irreligious” display is part of a “concerted effort to undermine the fabric of American society.”

It is a problem that some conservatives buy into Democrat propaganda falsely classifying certain destructive behavior under a sacred constitutional right and then fighting to protect the very actions or words that end up permanently corrupting our society, thus the conservatives who wrongly announced online that the Satanic display was protected by the Constitution. State capitols are not forums for atheists to celebrate Satan to make fun of Christians. Cassidy certainly didn’t fall for that lie.

Whether you agree with Cassidy‘s method or not, or whether you side with him or the police, he certainly has the courage of his convictions, which seems a sadly rare trait among Christians in America today. Cassidy seems to have recognized that this is not a free speech issue; it is an issue of national survival.

“We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion,” stated John Adams.

Advertisement

“Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion, and morality are indispensable supports,” George Washington said. “In vain would that man claim tribute to patriotism who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness - these firmest props of the duties of men and citizens.”

If our nation cannot survive without true religion (not Satanism) and morality, it is no wonder that a country that defends Satanic displays at a government building as free speech is on the brink of societal and political collapse.