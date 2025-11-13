Who Is Harry Sisson and Why Should Anyone Listen to Him?

I understand that, as I get older, I’m not going to recognize every up-and-coming celebrity the way that generations born after me will. Whereas I was once the kid who came home singing the new song, quoting the new hit movie lines, or raving about the new “artist” who “gets it,” I’m now the parent who nods tolerantly and supportively and then follows up with, “You know, if you like so-and-so’s music, you should really listen to (insert favorite grunge band here). THEY were what REAL music is!”

So I comprehend and grimly concede that I’ve entered into “oldies station” territory and that I’m slipping farther and farther away from knowing who is on everybody’s radars and charts. That’s the game. But having said that, can somebody, anybody, young or old, I don’t care, please answer me this.

Who the hell is Harry Sisson, and why should anyone care about what he says or thinks?

Seriously, where did this guy come from, and what gives him authority, be it social, intellectual, or professional, to spout off on anything of substance, especially in that snotty, know-it-all manner that most people immediately grow out of the day they start paying their own rent?

After a grueling internet search, what I’m able to gather is that the reason we should all listen to Harry Sisson is… nothing. He is nothing. He doesn’t do anything. He hasn’t achieved anything. He has zero accomplishments. If Harry fell off the planet today, I can’t even say the world would be a better place. The world simply wouldn’t notice. Absolutely nobody would be affected.

All young Harry can claim to be is an “influencer.” That's one of those words that, to critically thinking people, carries nothing but negative connotations. With exceptions, the “influencer” world seems to be mainly composed of:

Women who despise men and use their “influence” to gain a following for their hate. Men who despise women and use their “influence” to gain a following for their hate. Shallow parvenus who flaunt their daily lifestyle habits and offer tips to intellectually vacuous sheep. Political extremists who despise everyone who disagrees with them and use their “influence” to gain a following for their hate.

These voices have always been with us, but the danger of “influencers” isn’t their ideas, which have been effortlessly demolished time and time again in open debate. The danger is that these “influencers” intentionally create social media echo chambers, in which their followers are never subjected to counterargument.

But that’s the point. Their followers don’t want to hear the counterargument. They want validation and coddling. They want to be told exactly what they want to hear. And the “influencer” is happy to dole out their alleged wisdom in return for the wealth, social status, and ego inflation that comes with it.

Which brings me back to Harry. This isn’t about being politically left or politically right. This is about — again — why should I listen to anything you say? What are you backing it up with? What experience, knowledge, expertise, or life lessons are you bringing to the table?

Going through your videos is like chewing on broken glass, so I admittedly haven’t seen them all, but the vibe you give off is of someone who simply repeats well-worn leftist talking points whilst gesticulating wildly and dropping F-bombs in a flaccid attempt to come across as rebellious and edgy in an irritating manner that most high school freshmen have long since matured beyond.

And you’re 23 years old. What are you so angry about? The Marxist philosophy to which you blindly succumb emphasizes materialism above anything metaphysical or spiritual. Shouldn’t you be elated at your position in life? What creature comfort do you lack that’s currently triggering you into another online rant?

We average Americans have a cell phone, a laptop, a big screen TV, a vehicle, and every appliance available to make our lives easier. We can push a button on our thermostat and adjust the temperature in our house to the exact degree. We have machines to wash our clothes and our dishes, to cool, freeze, warm, and cook our food. We can order whatever we want online and have it delivered to our front door in under a day. Through the internet and cable, we have thousands of options for any form of entertainment imaginable. Our vehicles can literally drive themselves.

And Harry Sisson appears to be more materially blessed than we average Americans. Born in Singapore, Harry grew up in various global locations, including Europe and the United Arab Emirates, suggesting one or both of his parents were either diplomats or businesspeople. He ended up in New York and graduated from New York University to become a “social media consultant” for left-wing PACs.

In short, Harry appears to have lived a life of privilege, the standards of which exceed those of kings and emperors, and has not had to work a single day to have inherited it. And his inheritance comes not just from well-connected parents, but from a tolerant, indulgent culture in which someone as disappointing as him wasn’t discarded off a cliffside at birth.

No wonder he’s so spoiled. No wonder he’s so ungrateful. No wonder he throws online tantrums when the world doesn’t behave the way he thinks it should. And no wonder he’s far too self-absorbed and obtuse to read the room, do some self-reflection, and understand what a thin-skinned little pissant he comes across as.

Harry’s latest public hissy fits (here and here) are in response to a Halloween video posted by JD Vance in which the vice president donned a wig and went as his own “Fat JD” meme. For some reason, this sent Harry over the edge into another one of his hand-flapping obscenity fests. Watching his reactions, you almost feel sorry for him.

Think about it: A Republican politician can’t even make fun of himself without Harry finding a way to be triggered. He’s harboring some very deep-seated anger issues that won’t resolve themselves through Democrats winning elections. This kid needs some serious therapy. Or a girlfriend.

In the video, Harry lamented, “We just want healthcare. We want our fellow Americans to be fed.”

Is that it, Harry? Beyond the horizons of your own spectacularly privileged life, do you “just want” healthcare and to be fed? Come on, kid, be honest with us. I bet you want a lot more than that.

You want open borders so that illegals can provide your family with cheap labor.

You want mentally ill men to play women’s sports and predate women’s bathrooms.

You want American taxpayer dollars going to leftist pet projects across the globe.

You want America to continue being the only democracy on the globe that doesn’t require an ID to vote.

You want Israel wiped off the face of the map.

You want the Islamification of Europe to proceed apace.

You want blue-haired freaks to teach in our schools, and you want the schools to have more authority over the students’ upbringing than their parents.

You want abortion and sex changes funded, and police and military defunded.

You want group rights to replace individual rights.

You want the Deep State to continue its lawfare against the Constitution and those who uphold it.

You want the statues pulled down, the churches and synagogues burned, the schools and streets renamed, the businesses looted, the national holidays renounced, and the history rewritten.

You want kindergartners to attend drag queen shows.

And you want anyone who disagrees with you to be shunned, demonized, slandered, libeled, cancelled, censored, and erased from public life.

Tell me I’m wrong.

But even if you were granted your every wish, it still wouldn’t be enough. Your mistaken belief, born of leftism and a lack of good parenting, is that happiness derives from material wealth and political power. And yet, the more you acquire of either, the angrier you get. Did you ever stop to ponder why that is? Is it we flyover country bumpkins, much poorer and less influential than you, who are really the source of your misery?

Or does your anger simply mirror right back at you the fact that you lack any sense of responsibility, any fulfillment of meaning and purpose, and any accomplishment of significance? Son, you’ve done nothing — NOTHING — other than whine into a laptop camera. And you’re the person that Democratic PACs consult for electoral advice? Is it any wonder Kamala got steamrolled?

Try doing a few things that the people you hate do daily, without any thought of reward or social recognition, because they wake up every morning and just do what adults are expected to do. Try paying your own bills. Wash your own dishes. Mow your own lawn. Maintain your own car. Fix your own leaking faucet. Change your own furnace filter.

Sit motionless in the smog of rush hour, through never-ending construction, on the way to a soul-crushing cubicle job. Or better yet, do something more blue-collar. Hang some drywall. Install a mixing valve. Patrol a gang-ridden neighborhood. Bag groceries. Serve a table of loud, boorish patrons in a packed restaurant during a weekend dinner rush. Get your pretty, manicured little hands dirty for once.

Take care of a sick friend or a dying grandparent. Clean the vomit out of the sink when your wife has morning sickness. Or physically defend her when some drunken creep tries to harass you two on a street in the French Quarter. Sit up in the middle of the night, struggling to comfort your baby who is suffering from yet another ear infection, as she wails in heart-wrenching pain because she doesn’t understand why it’s happening and doesn’t understand why dad can’t stop it.

Take care of someone other than yourself.

Love someone more than you love yourself.

Change a diaper that isn’t your own.

And as far as your disdain for JD Vance, only within the twisted Orwellian culture in which our nation flounders could an absolute nobody like you could refer to someone born into generational poverty who rose to serve in Iraq, graduate Yale, become a venture capitalist, write a bestselling book, marry and have three kids, get elected to the Senate, and then become Vice President of the United States, as an “insecure man” and a “loser.”

My dear child, you are a walking example of what psychologists refer to as “projection.”

As I’ve said above, this isn’t about left or right. There are plenty of liberals whose opinions we can both disagree with but also respect because they’re backed up with something other than vapid narcissism posing as altruistic wisdom, or oblivious immaturity posing as youthful passion. But to date, there is nothing Harry has said or done that would add value to anything whatsoever.

And on that note, my only advice for little Harry Sisson is this: When shaving, going with the grain reduces skin irritation. I know that makes no sense to you now, but in a few more years, you’ll find out what that means.

