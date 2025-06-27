Thank You, President Trump

There are times in this history of our Republic when the decisions of our presidents truly do carry the weight of the world. In more civil times, the politicians and naysayers of both parties could be counted on to put party differences aside and support the president in moments like these.

The pictures of President Kennedy on the phone during the Cuban Missile Crisis invoke those feelings of support. The man is trying to avert nuclear war, and it wasn’t the time to try and score cheap political shots. You back up your president.

The images of President Bush sitting in the schoolroom moments after he was informed by Andrew Card that a second plane had hit the towers mark another of those moments.

Even President Obama had one of those moments, captured in the Situation Room when he and his team watched the raid unfold on Osama bin Laden’s hideout. To channel his (soon-to-be-ex?) wife, for the first time in my adult lifetime, I was really proud of President Obama. (It was also the last.)

President Trump just had one of those moments when, in quainter days of yore, most of his detractors would have either offered support or had enough decency to tone down the blathering vitriol for a few days. Guess not. Though I suppose it’s a testament to my own pitiful naivete to have expected any dignified humility or (gasp) sincere patriotism from a snarling pack of Marxist degenerates who shamelessly propped up a drooling sock puppet who enabled them to govern via autopen.

Sadly, none of Trump's detractors have changed their tune, despite the fact we now know the mission was executed flawlessly, not a single American was hurt, and the Iranian regime has been exposed as a quivering, incompetent leviathan which is far less certain of its divine mission than it was two weeks ago.

The Woke Right isolationists (Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, etc.) were predictably quiet in the aftermath. It’s almost as if they hoped the mission would go south so they could have their told-you-so moment. Now that Iran has impotently launched a failed missile attack against our air base in Qatar, and now that the cease fire looks to be tenuously holding, perhaps we’ll hear nothing more about another twelve-day forever war.

What of the rest of the world? Surprisingly, Europe seems not to mind so much. The statements from European countries varied from neutral to cautious reiteration that the onus is on Iran to return to the negotiating table. The UN soiled its diaper in the usual manner, but the EU reminded its followers that Iran cannot be allowed to build a nuclear weapon. Same for Australia.

But what of the other actors? Both enemies and “friends” alike?

Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis gave the usual blather, without irony, about “brazen aggression” against “sovereignty,” as if that's not the single most consistent feature of Islam since its inception. That’s fine. They’re still in recovery from their recent neutering to do much of anything other than keep applying ice to whatever remains of their nether regions.

The other Middle East actors, our supposed allies in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Iraq, whose protection from Iran itself both America and Israel have paid for with our blood and treasure, also expressed their “great concern.” I understand the need to put out some sort of blanket, toothless call for de-escalation, seeing as they’re Iran’s neighbors and closest to the risk of retaliation. But Saudi Arabia went beyond this, defending its “sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran.” Sisterly? Is this the same Iran that funds and arms Houthi attacks against your oil fields? Is this the same Iran that you privately prayed to Allah would be dealt with by the Great Satan?

I’d tell our Middle East “friends” to step outside their tents to go pound sand.

Russia and China also made the usual bleatings about sovereign states and international law, as if their entire foreign policies of the last century didn’t focus exclusively on flouting both.

Both the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) straight-up lied, claiming that U.S. intelligence had determined that Iran was not pursuing a nuclear weapon.

Mexico called for de-escalation in keeping with “our country’s pacifist conviction.” Well, it’s easy to be “pacifist” when you’ve sent all your criminals across your northern border, isn’t it?

Venezuela “demands an immediate cessation of hostilities.” Oh? You DEMAND it, do you? Someone get President Trump a clean pair of boxers!

I think Cuba and Chile said something, too. Yawn.

And then there is, of course, the mainstream media and the non-Fetterman Democrats. Hakeem Jeffries, Bernie Sanders, and the Squad cretins shrieked and squealed. Jasmine Crockett babbled something undecipherable in hood-rat speak. CNN leaked classified information designed to put a negative spin on the effectiveness of the strikes.

Here’s the thing. Other than Israel, the entire world stood by, insisting Iran couldn’t be allowed to acquire nukes and simultaneously did absolutely nothing to stop it. But along came President Trump, and President Trump stopped it. Whenever the world needs a leader, it’s the American president who stands up to shoulder the burden.

So thank you, President Trump, for leading us through this crisis and making the world a safer place.

And to all the naysayers and detractors?

Screw you.

With no due respect, you can take your “concerns” and “alarm” and shove it. Your only solution was to dither while letting Iran get the bomb. Go see a therapist and deal with your projection, your sense of inadequacy, and your misplaced anger. It’s not President Trump you’re mad at. It’s the sniveling coward staring back at you in the mirror.

