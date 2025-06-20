The Eternity of Two Weeks

As we all know, President Donald Trump has stated that he is implementing a two-week window in which to decide whether negotiations with Iran could lead to a non-military solution. As Rick Moran has already pointed out on these pages, President Trump didn’t say he’ll decide in two weeks. He said he’d decide within those two weeks. That could be in fourteen days. That could be today.

The Internet is nothing if not a place for clueless plebeians like me with zero access to any behind-the-scenes discussions to grope blindly in the dark at predictions as to what it all means, which if my predictions even partially come to fruition, will inflate my ego with unearned arrogance which I’ll then use to flaunt my supposed sagacious acumen in navigating the Machiavellian world of foreign affairs. So here goes nothing.

My prediction is that Trump has already decided to use military force. He’s been consistent from 2015 onward that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. And he’s certainly aware that the ayatollahs can be trusted about as far as they can be thrown. The real “quagmire” here is getting tangled up in trying to enforce a decades-long, UN-administered inspections regime like we did in Iraq during the 1990s. As soon as Trump is out of office, the ayatollahs will begin flouting such inspections. President Trump knows this. Fortunately for us, he's a president who prefers to solve problems here and now, rather than kick the can down the road.

Which leads to only one reasonable solution. The Iranian nuclear facilities must be destroyed. This doesn’t mean regime change. This doesn’t mean American boots on the ground. This means making sure Natanz, Arak, and Fordow are demolished past the point of no return. As it stands, it appears that Israel will be able to complete the destruction of Natanz and Arak, but will need special “bunker buster” bombs for Fordow, which only the United States possesses.

So what’s with the two-week window? Rest assured, it’s not to give the ayatollahs any breathing room. Trump has already given them his negotiating terms, which are nothing short of unconditional surrender. The ayatollahs will never accept this, and we will never accept them having nukes. The Fordow site will be taken out, one way or another. The two-week window is our breathing space, not theirs, and it gives us time to move forward with the best option.

Again, this is all guesswork, but I think these options are as follows:

We use our B-2 bombers stationed in Diego Garcia to take out Fordow. Pinpoint strike. One and done. The ayatollahs will shriek about opening the gates of hell, but nothing will come of that. We use our B-2 bombers to take out Fordow, but this two weeks gives us time to ramp up counteroffensive protections for our troops stationed in the Middle East, as well as give our intelligence agencies time to root out any Iranian sleeper cells in the United States (granted, they’ve had decades to do this, but until now the priority was spying on pro-life grandmothers and concerned Virginia parents, so they have some catch up to do). We help create the conditions for Israeli special forces to take Fordow and shut it down. This seems the riskiest of the options, but would probably be attempted should Israel assess it has no other choice. We use these two weeks to provide Israel with the equipment and know-how to bomb Fordow themselves.

Whatever Trump decides within the next two weeks, rest assured that the media will frame it as a failure one way or another. If Trump doesn’t attack and gets bogged down in negotiations, the media will usher out their whiniest TACO critics. If Trump bombs Fordow and there is any Iranian retaliation anywhere, no matter how small or ineffective, Trump will be blamed for having “blown up” the Middle East.

If Trump pulls off the Fordow strike without any negative consequences whatsoever, and the Iranian regime is rendered completely powerless beyond our wildest expectations, expect the usual idiots to shriek about “American empire” and “American hegemony”, as well as the usual vapid bleatings from the Tucker Carlson/Candace Owens trolls about how we’re being tricked to do the dirty work of the ever-duplicitous Jew.

Trump is involving us in a “forever” war only in the sense that Iran has been at war with us for 40 years, and he is the first American president to do anything about it that wasn’t an unconditional retreat. We were already involved in this war and have been since Donald Trump was in his early 30s. He didn’t start this war, but he’s working on the endgame.

Remember that Trump was handed this mess, and he’s doing his best to fix it. If you’re the anchor runner on a relay team and you’re handed the baton with the other teams a full lap ahead of you, you’re gonna have a helluva time making up time for the incompetence of your predecessors. That’s what Trump is trying to do right now, and I think both his instincts and his motives are right where they need to be.

So that’s all, folks. That’s my assessment of the situation. Take it with a truckload of salt, because I’m getting the same information as everyone else. If I’m right, you’ll find me standing in front of a mirror, grinning smugly and patting myself on the back. If I’m wrong... Look! Squirrel!

Having said that, two weeks is an eternity in the political world. Out of the last 40 years, these next two weeks will be the longest.

