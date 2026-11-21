The Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a report this week that found that most federal agencies were not in compliance with federal regulations on cybersecurity amid a string of data breaches and tech outages.

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Seventeen out of 22 federal agencies have failed to fully implement government cybersecurity guidance designed to protect sensitive information and computer networks, according to the GAO report released Nov. 18.

The investigation examined whether agencies incorporated zero trust architecture requirements into their cybersecurity plans, following guidance from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Only five agencies met the selected requirements: the Departments of Labor, Transportation and Veterans Affairs, the General Services Administration, and the Social Security Administration.

The 17 agencies that failed to maintain cybersecurity standards include the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Justice, State, and Treasury. The Environmental Protection Agency, NASA, and the Small Business Administration also received recommendations for additional improvements.

GAO identified inadequate documentation of sensitive information systems, incomplete inventories of users and devices accessing government networks, and insufficient plans to expand security protections.

Zero trust architecture requires agencies to continuously verify users, devices and applications rather than automatically trusting activity within their networks. The framework aims to prevent unauthorized access and limit attackers' ability to move between systems after compromising an account or device.

Investigators cited staffing shortages, insufficient funding and competing technology priorities as obstacles to implementation. They also found that agencies had not consistently assessed the security of high-value assets and critical information systems.

The Department of Agriculture received recommendations to document the security maturity of its high-value systems and strengthen its implementation plan. The findings emerged as USDA dealt with a separate cybersecurity incident that disrupted applications used to process agricultural payments, crop insurance and federal loans.

However, GAO did not establish any connection between USDA's planning deficiencies and the November incident that forced numerous computer applications offline.

The watchdog issued 40 recommendations to the 17 agencies. Thirteen agencies accepted the recommendations, while four neither agreed nor disagreed, according to Fox News.

The report comes amid widespread technology disruptions affecting government agencies and private businesses, including aviation operations, Microsoft services and financial institutions. Federal officials told Congress that recent outages appeared to involve separate technical problems and maintenance activities rather than a coordinated cyberattack.

GAO conducted the investigation under the Federal Information Security Modernization Act of 2014, which requires agencies to protect government information systems.

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The findings do not establish that the 17 agencies suffered data breaches or violated federal law. Instead, they expose significant gaps in cybersecurity planning and implementation as the federal government faces growing pressure to protect sensitive information and maintain essential services.

The findings also coincide with changes in federal cybersecurity leadership. The Trump administration removed White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross after a week of major tech outages disrupted FAA air travel, banking, Microsoft, Apple, Marriott, and NSA internal communications networks.

Kirsten Davies, the Pentagon’s chief information officer, will step into his position in an acting capacity.

No evidence has established a connection between those disruptions and the cybersecurity deficiencies identified in the GAO investigation.

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